Nigerian newspapers review: 50 students abducted from Niger Catholic school have escaped — CAN

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) saying that 50 students of St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, abducted last Friday by bandits in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have escaped from their captors.

Another headline features the Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, who renewed his long-standing warning for Christians to take charge before genocide descends into anarchy.

Vanguard also reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja warned the managing directors and chief executive officers of First Bank, Access Bank and Zenith Bank that they risk jail for allegedly disobeying a subsisting court order.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian leads with international pressure mounting on the Federal Government as states close schools over kidnappings.

The Punch’s top headline states that President Bola Tinubu has reassigned 100,000 officers currently serving Very Important Persons (VIPs) and politicians to frontline policing and counter-insurgency duties in a renewed push to curb escalating terrorist attacks nationwide.

Finally, The Nation leads with Nigerians expressing alarm at the perceived ease with which terrorists abducted students and teachers in Niger State.

Vanguard News