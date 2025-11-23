Nigerian music industry test identity, not talent – Xenavonn

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-American singer Xenavonn, known for her breakout track Boshenshe, has opened up about her views on the Nigerian music industry. As a rising voice who balances her Nigerian roots with her American upbringing, she continues to carve out a unique space for herself. Her growing presence in the industry has given her a front-row view of its inner workings, pressures, and unwritten rules—experiences that have shaped not only her artistry but also her understanding of what it truly takes to thrive.

Speaking in an interview with Pot-Pourri, she said: “Honestly, nobody tells you that the industry will test your sense of self more than your talent. Everybody hypes ‘blow,’ but no one prepares you for the quiet battles — the politics, the pressure to fit into a box, the need to constantly prove why your sound matters. If your identity isn’t rooted, this space will shake it loose.”

When asked if there were individuals in the industry who had challenged her, the singer—who fuses R&B and pop with Afro-rhythms—responded: “Absolutely. I’ve met people who didn’t clap for me but pushed me. Some producers that forced me to stretch my voice in ways I didn’t even think were possible. A few artists who told me, point blank, ‘This version isn’t you.’ Those moments stung, but they made me refine my sound, sharpen my lyrics, and own my lane with clarity. Iron sharpens iron, even when the iron doesn’t smile at you.”