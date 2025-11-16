Nigerian man jailed six months in U.S. over online extortion scheme leading to teenager’s death

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, David Metcalf, has announced the sentencing of a Nigerian man, Imoleayo Samuel Aina, also known as “Alice Dave,” to six years in prison for his role in a devastating sextortion scheme that contributed to the death of a young man in Pennsylvania.

Aina, 27, was handed a 72-month prison term, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $3,250 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky. He pleaded guilty in May to cyberstalking, interstate threat to injure reputation, receiving proceeds of extortion, money laundering conspiracy, and wire fraud.

Aina and his co-defendant, Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun, were arrested in Nigeria and taken into FBI custody on July 31, 2024, before being extradited to the United States. Both were indicted in August 2024, alongside a third Nigerian suspect, Afeez Olatunji Adewale, 25.

Abiodun, 26, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud and was sentenced on June 10 to five years in prison. Adewale remains in Nigeria awaiting extradition.

“Aina was the driving force behind this sextortion scheme, which left a young man, and then his family, traumatized,” U.S. Attorney Metcalf said. “We can—and we will—find, prosecute, and hold accountable these insidious sextortionists who terrorize people for money.”

Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office, said the sentence underscores the grave harm caused by sextortion and the determination of U.S. authorities to pursue offenders everywhere. “Whether you are in the United States or operating from abroad, the FBI and our partners will relentlessly pursue you,” he said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and Abington Township Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Brown. U.S. officials acknowledged significant cooperation from Nigerian authorities, including the Attorney General of the Federation, the Federal Ministry of Justice’s International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.