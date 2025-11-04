Nigerian live-band icon, Akin Shuga, dies at 50

By Benjamin Njoku

Renowned Nigerian musician and live-band leader, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akin Shuga, has passed away at the age of 50 in New Brunswick, Canada.

He died on October 30, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of music, resilience, and inspiration.

In a statement, yesteray, the family described the deceased as a “revered music icon, Grandmaster, and custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.”

The statement said: “Across more than three decades of excellence on stage and in mentorship, he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art.

“As the family comes to terms with this immeasurable loss, we humbly request privacy and quiet reflection at this deeply difficult time. We wish for the space to find closure and to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories.

“Further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be communicated in due course.

“We extend appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words.

Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy, through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment, will continue to live on.”

Colleagues and music industry experts have paid glowing tributes to Akiin Shuga, describing him as a “revered music icon” and a “true king in his art.”

Obi Asika, Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, mourned his passing, saying, “He gave joy to so many through his live performances and incredible band and energy.”

Music critic Osezua Stephen-Imobhio described Akiin Shuga’s passing as a “heartbreaking shock” to Nigeria’s music and entertainment world.

“He was a pioneer who elevated the live band industry, bringing it unparalleled class, honor, and glamour, his era, defined by music of such quality it was often celebrated as “copyrighted” -a standard of excellence that remains iconic. “His absence will leave a void that cannot be filled, and he will be deeply missed by all who were touched by his artistry,” Steve said.