Nigeria will emerge stronger amid Trump’ threats – FG

President Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence that Nigeria will emerge stronger amid recent threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, assuring that the matter is being handled with seriousness and depth.

‎Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, stated the President’s position on Tuesday, following a routine meeting with the Nigerian leader at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

‎Idris said the President remained calm while deploying a multi-pronged strategy to address Washington’s concerns through dialogue, coordination, and transparency.

‎He emphasised that the Federal Government prioritized constructive engagement over inflammatory rhetoric, adding that new communication channels had been established with international organizations to deepen understanding of Nigeria’s reforms and future strategies.

‎”Of course, the issue of the U.S. threats came up, and we discussed that extensively with Mr President.

“He is calm and looking for ways to ensure that the international community understands what Nigeria has been doing.

“Only two weeks ago, Mr President reinvigorated the hierarchy of the Armed Forces with the appointment of new service chiefs.

“These were steps already taken before the U.S. concerns, showing that he has been working assiduously to keep Nigeria safer for all,” Idris said.

‎The minister explained that work is ongoing across relevant agencies to address domestic and international concerns through sustained dialogue and a commitment to tolerance, security, and national cohesion.

‎He said the President has continued to meet with Christian and Muslim leaders to strengthen unity among Nigerians of all faiths.

‎“It is a multiple approach. Mr President has been meeting with religious leaders and will continue to do so because they are important stakeholders in the Nigerian project,” he said.

‎Idris reaffirmed that President Tinubu would sustain active engagement with the international community, including the United States, regional, and continental bodies, to strengthen cooperation in addressing security challenges and correcting misconceptions about Nigeria.

‎He noted that the government remained determined to eliminate criminal elements whose actions had contributed to negative global narratives about the country.

‎”For us to be characterised as a country that is intolerant of religion is absolutely false.

“What we have are extremists trying to divide the country. Nigerians must look deeper and reflect on our unity.

‎“This is not the time for division or rhetoric but a time for nation-building.

“Mr President is calm and taking the issue seriously. All relevant authorities are addressing it with the depth it requires, and we believe Nigeria will come out stronger,” Idris said.

‎He explained that his meeting with the President was part of routine consultations aimed at aligning government communication strategies with presidential directives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Donald Trump of the U.S. had threatened to carry out attacks in Nigeria in response to alleged anti-Christian violence.

The U.S. President said he instructed the recently renamed Department of War to “prepare for possible action”.

‎In a social media post on Saturday, he said the United States would immediately cut off all assistance to Nigeria “if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians.”

