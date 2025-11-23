Nigeria–US partnership now critical to defeating insecurity — Rep. Benson

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…Says Nigeria ready for honest scrutiny, mutual accountability

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Defence, Hon. Babajimi Benson, has stated that Nigeria’s evolving security challenges require deeper and more strategic collaboration with the United States, noting that both countries now depend on each other more than ever to safeguard stability across West Africa.

Benson said recent high-level engagements between Nigerian lawmakers and senior U.S. officials reflect a shared conviction that “Nigeria and the United States are stronger together.”

According to him, Nigeria’s fight against insurgency, terrorism, and transnational crime has reached a stage where global partnerships—particularly with the United States—are indispensable.

“Nigeria needs the United States, just as the United States needs Nigeria,” he said after leading a delegation of key committee chairmen to meet with a U.S. team led by Ms. Cassandra Carraway and Mr. Mark Handloff on 19 November 2025.

He explained that the talks build on earlier engagements, including the August 13, 2025 meeting with the U.S. Embassy’s military-political adviser, and the December 15, 2024 dialogue with a U.S. congressional delegation led by Rep. John James, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

“Together, these meetings reaffirm an enduring partnership and a mutual commitment to Nigeria’s peace, stability and economic renewal,” Benson said. “Rep. James has repeatedly emphasized the U.S. government’s willingness to support Nigeria through both kinetic and non-kinetic strategies.”

Benson noted that the latest discussions produced a clear agreement to expand trust, enhance U.S. support for counterinsurgency operations, strengthen human rights safeguards, and deepen legislative diplomacy between both countries.

He stressed that the Nigeria–U.S. relationship must also reflect the “strength, creativity and resilience of Nigerian youth, and the bold reforms currently underway to restore Nigeria to its rightful place as the giant of Africa.”

The Defence Committee Chairman cautioned against hostility or isolation, arguing that Nigeria’s democracy benefits far more from constructive international engagement than from criticism based on misinformation.

“Our conversations with U.S. officials show that cooperation and genuine partnership remain the most effective tools for addressing insecurity, strengthening democratic institutions and advancing human rights,” he said.

Benson reaffirmed that Nigeria remains open to sincere dialogue, fair scrutiny and mutual accountability—provided they occur within the bounds of respect and shared strategic interest.

“These are the surest pathways to a more peaceful, stable and prosperous Nigeria, and to safeguarding the long-term security interests of both nations,” he added.