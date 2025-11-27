‘FG ‘ll ensure safe return of Goodluck Jonathan from Guinea Bissau’

Former president Goodluck Jonathan

By Favour Ulebor, ABUJA

A senior government source has confirmed that former President Goodluck Jonathan is safe in Guinea Bissau following the recent military takeover in the country.

Read Also: Guinea Bissau Coup: Nigeria condemns unconstitutional takeover

The source, speaking on Thursday on condition of anonymity, said arrangements are underway for his return to Nigeria.

According to the source, a multinational task force, which includes Nigerian personnel, is present in Guinea Bissau to support the safety of Jonathan and other Nigerian officials currently in the country.

“Nigeria is taking the necessary steps to ensure their security and facilitate their return,” the source stated.

Earlier, the Federal Government condemned the coup and called for the immediate restoration of constitutional order in Guinea Bissau.

Jonathan is among African leaders currently trapped in Guinea-Bissau following a coup d’état in the country.

He is one of the 36 high-profile observers on the joint mission of the African Union, AU; the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, and the West African Elders Forum, WAEF, in Guinea Bissau to monitor the presidential election held on Sunday.

However, Military officers in Guinea-Bissau declared “total control” of the coup-prone west African country Wednesday, closing its borders and suspending its electoral process three days after general elections.

The military took over after President Umaro Embaló, who is seeking re-election, and Fernando Dias, his main opponent, declared themselves winners of the presidential election even though the electoral commission had not released official results.

Vanguard News