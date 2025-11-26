Nigeria risks bleak future as experts warn millions of children unprepared for digital, AI-driven economy

… 80% of young Nigerians do not have digital access – UNICEF

By Chioma Obinna & Rotimi Ojomoyela

With 80% of young Nigerians lacking in digital skills, education and child-development experts on Wednesday in Lagos warned that Nigeria’s celebrated youth population is fast becoming a national liability rather than an asset.

Speaking at a two-day media dialogue on Accelerating Digital Learning for Nigerian Youths, stakeholders expressed deep concern that the country is “racing toward a demographic crisis,” with an estimated 18 million children out of school and millions more in school but not learning.

In her welcome address, UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Chief, Celine Lafoucriere, described the situation as a “slow-burning emergency” with far-reaching implications for economic growth and stability.

“Today, Nigeria is standing at a dangerous intersection. We have millions of children out of school, millions more in classrooms but not learning, and a global economy rapidly shifting toward artificial intelligence and automation. A youth bulge without learning, digital tools and opportunity is a demographic risk, not a demographic dividend.”

Lafoucriere noted that countries such as Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have already embedded structured digital learning pathways into public education, while many Nigerian schools still struggle with basic access.

“If we do not act urgently, Nigerian children will be locked out of opportunities that depend on technology, data proficiency and digital creativity,” she said.

“Technology must not remain a privilege. Every Nigerian child — rich or poor, boy or girl — deserves access to the digital skills that will shape tomorrow,” Lafoucriere said

Also speaking, UNICEF Education Specialist, Babagana Yahaya Aminu, warned that the long-term economic costs of inaction would be severe.

“When 18 million children are out of school, it is not just an education statistic. It is future unemployment, future insecurity and future inequality. Nigeria is losing ground not only in literacy and numeracy but also in the technology race that will define the next century.”

He added that many young people remain disconnected from the digital spaces where innovation and wealth creation are emerging globally.

Continuing, the UNICEF education specialist noted that while 50 per cent of African schools have integrated digital technology skills into their curriculum, Nigeria lags behind, particularly in the northern region.

He described gender disparity as a major challenge, revealing that 61 per cent of fathers in the North discourage their daughters from using digital technology, leaving only 15 per cent of girls and young women with access to digital tools.

Babagana said parents must encourage digital literacy for all children, warning that by 2030, about 230 million jobs in Sub-Saharan Africa will require digital competence. He called for accelerated investment in digital education to prevent Nigerian youths from being left behind.

He further advocated the introduction of cybersecurity studies in the secondary school curriculum, noting that the rise of the digital economy, a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, makes it imperative for young people to be fully equipped with 21st century digital skills.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, Mr. Rotimi Babalola, said policy adjustments have not kept pace with modern learning needs.

“If our children cannot read, cannot count and cannot interact meaningfully with technology, they will be locked out of the opportunities of the 21st century,” he said. “We cannot afford to let this generation slip through the cracks.”

Also speaking, Mr. Adekunle Dawodu of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, highlighted the reality that many schools still lack electricity, connectivity or trained teachers.

“A child struggling with basic reading and numeracy cannot fully benefit from digital tools,” he said. “We must strengthen foundational learning while scaling digital skills. Both must go hand in hand.”

Despite the challenges, experts noted that progress is emerging, with over two million children and youths across 21 states now using digital learning platforms and more than 62,000 girls completing digital-skills courses.

Speaking, UNICEF Communication Specialist, Mrs Blessing Ejiofor urged the media to use their platforms to promote digital inclusion, close the gender gap in technology and spotlight success stories.

Ejiofor downplayed parents’ concerns over children’s use of IT devices, urging them to promote balanced, guided use among both boys and girls rather than restricting access out of fear.