Nigeria reaffirms commitment to peace, security in Africa

The National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), on Tuesday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to continental peace and collective security.

The ONSA made this known at a “Capacity Building Workshop and Preparatory Meeting for the Retreat of the Peace and Security Council (PSC) Committee of Experts of the African Union (AU)”,.

In his speech on behalf of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the National Coordinator, NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, described the event as both “a privilege and a reaffirmation of Nigeria’s strong commitment to continental peace, stability, and collective security under the framework of the African Union.”

He noted that Africa continues to grapple with evolving and complex security challenges, including terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime, and instability driven by governance and socio-economic pressures.

According to him, these threats have become increasingly interconnected across West Africa and the Sahel, demanding “innovative, coordinated, and sustainable responses.”

General Laka said, “Nigeria recognises that no country can overcome these challenges in isolation. This is why we continue to advocate and invest in regional cooperation, intelligence sharing, and capacity building as cornerstones of our collective security.”

The National Coordinator highlighted the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in September 2025 between the National Counterterrorism Centre (NCTC) and the African Union Commission on “Strengthening Counterterrorism Initiatives in the West Africa and Sahel Region.”

Describing the agreement as a “significant milestone,” he said it provides a practical framework for collaboration in capacity building, information sharing, and technical assistance, all in alignment with the AU’s Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Gen Laka also reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government of Nigeria, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the fight against terrorism and the advancement of peace and security on the African continent.

He noted that through sustained investments in counterterrorism coordination, regional partnerships, and community-based approaches, Nigeria continues to contribute meaningfully to the AU’s vision of a peaceful and secure Africa, as articulated in Agenda 2063 and the Silencing the Guns initiative.

The workshop, he said, serves as a platform for experts to strengthen institutional capacities, review progress, and harmonise technical perspectives ahead of the forthcoming AU PSC Retreat.

“It offers an opportunity for experts to exchange experiences, identify best practices, and consolidate strategies that will guide the Council’s policy direction on emerging peace and security challenges,” he added.

He wished the delegates productive deliberations, expressing hope that the outcomes of the meeting would further strengthen Africa’s collective resolve toward a safer, more peaceful, and resilient continent.

Gen Laka described their presence in Abuja as “a symbol of our nation’s enduring resolve to confront terrorism and promote stability both at home and across Africa.”

In their separate remarks, the Chairperson of the PSC Committee of Experts, Dr. Jean Djeunkeng and Head of the PSC Secretariat, Neema Chusi expressed delight over the MoU signed between the NCTC and the AU to strengthen counter terrorism initiatives in the Sahel and West Africa, and commended the efforts of the leadership of the NCTC in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

They expressed optimism that the outcomes of the 17th Retreat on the Review of the PSC Working Methods and Lessons Learned Forum would provide deeper understanding of the dynamics of the violent conflicts confronting regions of Africa, and provoke collaborative efforts to restore durable peace and stability for socioeconomic development of the African continent.