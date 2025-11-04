Nigeria needs partnership, not military invasion, Bishop Adegbite cautions

By Soni Daniel



Abuja: The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has said that Nigeria needs help, not threat of invasion from the United States to tackle terrorism and make Nigeria safer for all irrespective of religious faith.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, Adegbite also clarified that the current security challenge facing Nigeria affects both Christians and Muslims and was not targeted at any particular religion.



A statement by the Deputy Director and Head of Public Relations Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Mr. Celestine Toruka, said Adegbite made the remarks in response to the threat of invasion of Nigeria by the U.S President over alleged Christian genocide.

Drawing data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED) and the Observatory of Religious Freedom in Africa (ORFA), the Executive Secretary revealed that between 2020 and 2025, over 20,000 civilians lost their lives in various conflicts across the country — including Christians and Muslims.



“These figures underscore the fact that Nigeria’s challenge is not genocide against a particular faith but a complex national security emergency,” Adegbite argued.

“The government has never sanctioned violence against any faith group,” he noted, adding, “What Nigeria needs from the international community is partnership, intelligence sharing, counterterrorism training, and humanitarian aid — not threats of military invasion.



Bishop Adegbite said, “While we appreciate global concern for the welfare of Christians, we clarify that the security challenges confronting Nigeria should not be misconstrued as a religious war but as a national security crisis driven by terrorism, banditry, and criminality that have affected all citizens regardless of faith.





Adegbite lauded the ongoing efforts of the Federal and state government in combating insurgency and restoring stability in affected regions, noting that significant progress has been recorded in recent years.



The NCPC CEO warned that any reckless foreign military action could destabilise the entire West African sub-region, leading to humanitarian and economic crises, pointing out that Nigeria is a complex, multi-ethnic democracy with over 220 million citizens and more than 250 ethnic nationalities.

“What we need is cooperation and solidarity, not coercion or divisive rhetoric.”



Bishop Adegbite also commended the collaboration between Christian and Muslim leaders through the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), describing it as a vital platform for interfaith dialogue and peace building.



“We, as religious leaders, stand united against violence. Our calling is to heal, not to divide; to build bridges, not walls,” he declared.



According to Bishop Adegbite, the battle is not Christians versus Muslims; it is Nigerians versus terror. Our nation’s strength lies in our shared humanity, faith, and hope in a peaceful future.”



He appealed to the media, international observers, and global advocacy groups to engage with verified facts and support efforts that promote healing, justice, and reconciliation among Nigerians.