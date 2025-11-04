Nigeria, Hungary sign MoU on addressing water, sanitation challenges

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – NIGERIA and Hungary, Tuesday, signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to holistically address water and sanitation challenges.

The MoU basically focuses on training and exchange of expertise in water engineering, flood management and data processing, and it was signed at the Nigerian-Hungarian Water Forum, held in Abuja, where the Director General, DG, National Water Resources Institute, NWRI, Kaduna, Nigeria, Dr Abduljajal Danbaba signed for the Institute while Dr Mark Honti, Researcher, signed for the Budapest University of Technology and Economics, Hungary.

Meanwhile, in his address of welcome, the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev acknowledged that despite Nigeria is having Africa’s largest population she still grapples with serious water-related challenges that demand bold innovations, capacity building, and international collaboration.

He said: “As we gather, we mark a critical milestone in the long-standing and mutually beneficial cooperation between Nigeria and Hungary — a partnership that has grown stronger through shared vision and mutual respect, particularly in the fields of water resources management, innovation, engineering, and climate resilience.

“Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous nation, possesses vast potential but also faces significant water-related challenges that demand bold innovations, capacity building, and international collaboration.

“We recognise Hungary’s global reputation as a pioneer in water engineering, wastewater treatment technologies, and flood management. Therefore, our engagement today is not only timely but visionary.

“This forum builds on the solid foundation established by the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on Cooperation in the Field of Water Management, signed on 28 November 2016 between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Hungary. That MoU reflects our shared commitment to harnessing expertise, science, and technology for sustainable water management.

“Today, we take that partnership further — we deepen our understanding, strengthen our cooperation, and renew our commitment to practical water solutions. One of the major highlights of this forum is the signing of a new Memorandum of Understanding between the Budapest University of Technology and Economics (Department of Hydraulic and Water Resources Engineering) and the National Water Resources Institute, Kaduna.”

The Minister also expressed optimism that the academic partnership will drive, among others: Advanced training of Nigerian engineers and researchers; Joint research programmes focused on water security and climate adaptation; and, exchange of expertise in flood control, river basin management, and hydroinformatics.”

He added that the cooperation aligns “with the Federal Government’s commitment under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, particularly the mandate to achieve water security, universal access to safe drinking water, and effective sanitation regulation across all states and the FCT.

“This forum presents a unique opportunity to elevate Hungary’s visibility within Nigeria’s water sector, while opening new pathways for public-private partnerships, direct investments, and joint ventures in water treatment, irrigation, desalination, and digital water management.

“Nigeria’s objective is clear — to transform the water sector into a catalyst for economic diversification, food security, industrialisation, and climate action. Through initiatives such as River Basin Revitalisation, the Harm Reduction Programme, and the National WASH Action Plan, this administration is taking decisive steps towards sustainable water governance.”

He acknowledged that, “With Hungary’s vast experience in facility management, we are confident that this partnership will significantly strengthen Nigeria’s water infrastructure and management systems.

“As we move from dialogue to action, this forum is not merely about signing agreements but about establishing implementation frameworks, timelines, pilot projects, and investment commitments that will directly improve the lives of Nigerians.”

The Minister also assured that, “Nigeria remains committed to: Providing a stable political and policy environment; Strengthening bilateral cooperation mechanisms;

Ensuring knowledge transfer and mutual capacity building; and facilitating the entry and operation of credible Hungarian water companies through structured partnerships.”

Meanwhile, the Minister assured that Nigeria will work with Hungarian companies to “develop practical solutions that enhance our food and water supply, industrial use, agricultural productivity, and environmental protection.”

Also, the Ambassador of Hungary to Nigeria, H.E. Lóránd Endreffy, in an opening remark, expressed concern over the water challenges affecting Nigeria, and assured that both countries will work together and address the existing challenges in order prevent future occurrences and safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

Endreffy said: “Hungary’s highly developed water infrastructure is the result of a proud and long-standing engineering tradition—from historic floodplain irrigation systems to the modern era, where Hungary is recognised for its excellence in water supply, wastewater treatment, and flood management.

“We are all aware of the magnitude and complexity of Nigeria’s water-related challenges, which are intensified by rapid population growth, urbanisation, and climate change. Periodic flooding continues to create serious difficulties, particularly in densely populated and flood-prone areas. Meanwhile, ensuring sustainable access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and reliable rural water supply remains a core development priority.

“Hungary stands ready to share its knowledge in flood management, urban water supply and sanitation, as well as in training and research.”

However, he acknowledged that, “These challenges are not signs of weakness—they reflect the scale of transformation underway in Nigeria, and the nation’s determination to pursue innovative, adaptable, and forward-looking solutions.

“It is precisely in this context that Hungarian expertise in flood management, water engineering, and treatment technologies can serve as a constructive partner, supporting Nigeria’s own progress and experience in this vital sector.

“We look forward with optimism to working alongside our Nigerian partners to adapt and implement these solutions in the Nigerian context.”