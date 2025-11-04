Nigeria, Germany strengthen cooperation on power, security, economy, others

By Adesina Wahab

Nigeria and Germany have renewed their commitment to deepen cooperation in foreign affairs, security, energy, trade, and culture under the framework of the Nigeria–Germany Bi-National Commission.

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, met with his German counterpart, Minister Johann Wadephul, in Berlin as both nations marked 65 years of diplomatic relations.

Ambassador Tuggar conveyed the warm greetings of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and praised Germany’s “enduring friendship and constructive partnership in advancing Nigeria’s national development priorities.”

He described Nigeria–Germany relations as “a cornerstone of our engagement with Europe and the wider global community.”

Talks focused on expanding collaboration in key sectors. Both Ministers reviewed progress on the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) led by Siemens Energy and the Green Guarantee Group (GGG) co-chaired by Nigeria, designed to mobilise investment in renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure.

Tuggar reaffirmed that Nigeria’s energy transition “will remain inclusive—leveraging gas as a transition fuel while scaling up renewables.”

On security, the two sides agreed to strengthen intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, and border management under the German Technical Advisory Group (GTAG). Ambassador Tuggar urged for “a firmer stance within the EU against proscribed organisations that exploit European jurisdictions for incitement and illicit financing.”

Bilateral trade, which reached €3 billion in 2024, continues to position Germany as Nigeria’s second-largest European trading partner.

Tuggar called for greater diversification “beyond hydrocarbons into automotive assembly, ICT, manufacturing, and agro-industrial exports,” adding that Nigeria’s removal from the FATF Grey List “has strengthened investor confidence and reduced transaction risks.”

Both parties commended ongoing cooperation in migration and skills development through the Talent Partnerships and SUSTAIN Project, with Nigeria proposing expanded collaboration in ICT, engineering, and healthcare.

Tuggar noted that “Business Process Outsourcing offers new opportunities for young Nigerians to service German industries remotely.”

The Minister also thanked Germany for the restitution of the Benin Bronzes, describing cultural cooperation as “a bridge between our peoples and a symbol of shared respect for history and heritage.”

On regional and global issues, Tuggar briefed on Nigeria’s leadership within ECOWAS and the Regional Partnership for Democracy (RPD), inviting Germany to join efforts “to strengthen democratic institutions and stability across West Africa.”

Both Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, UN reform, and multilateral cooperation. Ambassador Tuggar concluded that the renewed dialogue “will consolidate mutual trust and elevate our partnership—anchored on equality.