Nigeria can progress through tolerance of opposing views — Metuh

FG vs Kanu: Metuh seeks political solution to resolve dispute

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olisa Metuh, has said Nigeria will advance more steadily when its leaders and citizens embrace opposing views and strengthen democratic tolerance.

Metuh, who stepped away from partisan politics three years ago, spoke with journalists in Abuja on Monday as part of activities marking his 60th birthday. He said his experiences over the years have reinforced his commitment to contributing to national development whenever possible.

He urged Nigerians across political, generational, and professional divides to cultivate tolerance and mutual respect.

According to him, “We should imbibe the spirit of tolerance and forbearance. As a democracy, we are evolving. Many countries took decades, even centuries, to mature democratically.”

While acknowledging that Nigeria faces significant challenges, Metuh said the nation continues to make progress and must remain committed to strengthening democratic values.

He encouraged leaders, both in public and private sectors, to show greater understanding toward young people who express their views on social media—sometimes passionately.

He said such expressions often reflect the frustrations of young citizens and should be engaged constructively rather than through punitive measures.

Metuh added that fostering an atmosphere where diverse opinions are tolerated will help guide younger generations toward positive contributions to nation-building.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Metuh noted that he had faced difficult periods in the past but preferred to focus on lessons learned rather than on grievances.

He also addressed public discussions surrounding allegations linked to the former National Security Adviser investigation, saying he wished to clarify his position.

According to him, “There was no issue of ₦400 million missing. The funds in question were provided by the administration in place at that time and were released well ahead of the campaigns. They did not relate to campaign financing or security spending.”

Metuh said he chose to offer clarification in the interest of transparency as he reflects on his life and continued involvement in conversations about national unity and democratic development.