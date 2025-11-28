Niger students’ abduction: Police open register for proper documentation of kidnapped victims in Papiri

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna — Amid conflicting reports on the actual number of students and staff kidnapped from St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, the Niger State Police Command has opened an official register for parents to document the names of their missing children and wards.

The register, according to the police, is being maintained in Papiri, where the abduction took place.

However, sources in the community claim it was the school authorities—not the police—who initially invited parents and guardians for proper documentation. When some parents arrived at the school to comply, they were allegedly dispersed by unidentified individuals said to be acting “from above,” preventing the exercise from taking place.

Both the state government and the police have yet to release an official figure of those abducted.

Earlier in the week, the school administration published a comprehensive list of students and staff still in captivity. According to the list, out of the 265 people confirmed missing, 239 are children from the Nursery and Primary section.

The school stated: “12 are members of staff, 14 are in the secondary classes, while 239 are from the Nursery/Primary section, making a total of 265 still with the bandits.”

The bandits have not initiated any contact with the school, parents, or government officials, leaving the exact whereabouts of the victims unknown.

Responding to reports that the police dispersed parents who came for documentation, the Niger State Police Command denied any involvement. The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, clarified that the documentation was initiated by the police.

“The police invited the parents to come and give information about the children still missing, including those who have reunited with their parents. But we cannot state the exact number yet, as the documentation is still ongoing,” he said.

He did not disclose how many names had so far been entered into the newly opened register.