Niger Students Abduction: 239 Nursery/Primary pupils among 265 still missing

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, Niger State, has released a full list of students and staff still in captivity following the recent school abduction.

Out of the 265 victims, 239 are children from the Nursery and Primary sections, 14 are in secondary school, and 12 are staff members.

The ages of the younger pupils were not specified, but they fall within the Nursery and Primary categories. A breakdown shows 7 in Nursery 1, 32 in Nursery 2, 62 in Primary 1, 45 in Primary 2, 32 in Primary 3, 26 in Primary 4, 19 in Primary 5, and 16 in other primary classes. Fifty students reportedly escaped during their transition into the forest.

The whereabouts of the abductors remain unknown, as no communication has been established with school authorities, parents, or government officials.

In response, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Niger State Chapter condemned the abduction, describing it as a “barbaric act” and a “grave violation of human rights.” Comrade Idrees Abdulkareem Lafene, NLC Chairman, urged security agencies—including the Police, DSS, military, and local vigilante groups—to intensify coordinated rescue operations.

He also called on state and federal governments to provide resources, intelligence, and logistical support to secure the victims’ release.

“Education is the cornerstone of our development, and any attack on our children is an attack on the future of Niger State and Nigeria,” the NLC declared, urging unity, peace, and cooperation with authorities.