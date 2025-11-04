Niger LG Polls: APC sweeps all 25 chairmanship seats

APC flags

…Wins 271 of 274 Councillorship Positions

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

MINNA — The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has released the official results of last Saturday’s local government elections, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) sweeping all 25 chairmanship seats across the state.

The APC also won 271 out of the 274 councillorship seats, leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with only three councillorship positions in Tafa and Rafi Local Government Areas.

In a statement issued in Minna and signed by the Commissioner for Operations, Barr. Mohammad Liman, NSIEC confirmed that the elections were conducted successfully across all 25 local councils and that collation and declaration of results were completed by Returning Officers in line with electoral laws and operational guidelines.

“After a thorough review, the Commission ratified the results and confirmed the election of candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in all chairmanship positions,” the statement read.

NSIEC added that Certificates of Return will be presented to the elected officials in due course.

Meanwhile, the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has inaugurated a 12-member tribunal to hear petitions arising from the polls. She warned members of the tribunal to uphold integrity and avoid actions that could tarnish the image of the judiciary.

“Please, do not disappoint us. Do not betray the confidence reposed in you,” she cautioned.

“You should protect yourselves from politicians because you have a name and the integrity of the judiciary to protect. Avoid technicalities—the era of technical justice is long past.”

Justice Abdulmalik reminded the tribunal members that all proceedings are time-bound under the state’s electoral laws.

“The tribunal has ninety (90) days to hear and dispose of all matters, while the appellate division has sixty (60) days. The courts have no discretion to extend time,” she emphasized.