Niger lawmaker urges FG to end bandit attacks, kidnappings in Borgu/Agwara

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The member representing Borgu/Agwara Federal Constituency in Niger State, Hon. Jafaru Mohammed Ali, has called on the federal government to intensify efforts to curb escalating bandit attacks in his constituency, which have resulted in killings, kidnappings, and widespread displacement.

Speaking to journalists, Hon. Ali highlighted the recent abduction of over 300 students and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area. While 50 students have escaped and been reunited with their families, many remain in captivity. He also recounted an armed attack on his convoy on November 4, 2025, in Agwara-Babanna, which led to casualties and injuries.

He cited other incidents, including a November 2 attack on a family compound at Gidan Guga, leaving three dead and one injured, and ongoing violence displacing communities such as Boyiya, Bakin Bara, Aika, Kuka, Dekara, Kerenji, Saminaka, and Audu Fari.

Hon. Ali warned that bandits are using Kainji National Park as a base for attacks across Niger, Kebbi, and Kwara states, and that many of the perpetrators are foreign nationals. He urged the federal government, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and security agencies to take decisive action, including utilizing Kainji National Park to disrupt bandit operations and protect lives.

The lawmaker praised the quick response of the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services, and the Nigerian Army during the convoy attack, which included the provision of a helicopter for evacuation.

He warned that the insecurity could worsen if urgent interventions are not implemented and stressed the need for coordinated action to safeguard communities and restore peace in the region.