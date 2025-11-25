Niger Assembly threatens to suspend legislative business over rising insecurity

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna – The Niger State House of Assembly has threatened to suspend all legislative business if the escalating insecurity across the state is not urgently addressed. Lawmakers described the state as being “under siege” from bandits and other criminal elements, calling on the federal government to deploy troops to key bandits’ routes.

The warning came during a plenary session following a motion of urgent public importance moved by Hon. Mohammed Nura Agwara, representing Agwara Constituency. The motion highlighted the recent abduction of students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic Missionary School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area.

Members of the House unanimously condemned the abduction, describing the situation as “pathetic and unfortunate.” Speaker Abdulmalik Sarkindaji condemned the security breaches, warning that legislative activities would be halted until decisive action is taken to restore safety in the state.

“Let us not pretend about the current situation. Investors are turning back, contractors are abandoning road projects, and communities are being deserted. Farmers who once harvested hundreds of bags of grains are now begging for food. The state is under siege, and immediate action must be taken,” Sarkindaji said.

The Speaker appealed to the federal government to deploy troops to strategic locations identified as bandits’ routes, stressing that the abducted students could be moved to neighboring Zamfara unless preventive measures are implemented.

After extensive deliberations, the House adopted a four-point resolution, which includes:

Immediate action towards the rescue of the abducted students.

Deployment of troops to strategic locations and known bandits’ routes across the state.

Liaison with Niger State’s National Assembly members to present the House’s positions.

Suspension of legislative business if no meaningful action is taken within two weeks.

The lawmakers emphasized that their threat to halt legislative business reflects their commitment to protecting the people they represent.