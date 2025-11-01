Nicki Minaj reacts as Trump lists Nigeria as ‘country of particular concern’

American rapper Onika Maraj, popularly known as Nicki Minaj, has reacted to the United States government’s designation of Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over alleged religious persecution, expressing gratitude for the freedom of worship in her home country.

Recall that U.S. President Donald Trump had, on his Truth Social platform on Friday, accused extremists in Nigeria of targeting Christians and warned that the situation posed an “existential threat” to Christianity in the country. He said the United States “cannot stand by” in the face of such violence and vowed that Washington would act to protect Christians globally.

In a post shared on X on Saturday, Minaj said the announcement reminded her of the privilege of practising her faith freely in the United States.

She wrote, “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.

“Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice. Thank you to The President & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian. Let’s remember to lift them up in prayer.”

Meanwhile, Vanguard earlier reported that the Federal Government responded to the US position on religious freedom in Nigeria.

In a statement released on Saturday by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government reiterated its commitment to combating violent extremism and safeguarding the rights of all worshippers.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Government has noted the recent statement by the United States of America on religious freedom in Nigeria. We remain committed in our resolve to tackle the violent extremism that is fuelled by special interests who have helped drive such decay and division in countries across the intersecting West African and Sahel regions.

“We mourn all the victims of violent extremism and salute our armed forces as they continue to fight against vicious but cowardly foes. The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion.

“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength. Nigeria is a God-fearing country where we respect faith, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, in concurrence with the rules-based international order.”