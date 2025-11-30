NGX closes week lower as investors lose N129bn

The NGX All-Share Index fell by 0.14 per cent to 143,520.53, while market capitalisation closed at N91.286.p trillion for the week.

This compared with 143,722.62 points and N91.415 trillion recorded in the previous week, reflecting weaker sentiment across the market.

The News Agency of (Nigeria) investors “lost about N129 billion this week as profit-taking continued across major counters”.

Most indices closed lower, except NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX Pension, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Lotus II, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond.

These indices appreciated between 0.01 per cent and 0.94 per cent, showing selective interest in defensive stocks.

Turnover rose to 4.140 billion shares worth N115.889 billion in 102,351 deals, higher than 2.668 billion shares valued at N106.264 billion last week.

The Financial Services Industry led activity with 3.358 billion shares worth N81.175 billion in 43,392 deals.

This represented 81.10 per cent of total volume and 70.05 per cent of total value traded during the week.

The Services Industry followed with 148.272 million shares worth N1.319 billion exchanged in 7,181 deals.

The Consumer Goods sector placed third with 143.638 million shares worth N7.988 billion in 12,099 trades.

Cornerstone Insurance, GTCO and Access Holdings accounted for 2.005 billion shares worth N47.535 billion in 10,185 deals.

These three stocks contributed 48.43 per cent of total turnover volume and 41.02 per cent of total value.

Thirty-eight equities gained during the week, up from 20 recorded previously, while 36 declined, compared with 60 in the prior week.

Seventy-three equities remained unchanged, higher than 67 posted in the previous trading week.

Ikeja Hotel, NCR Nigeria, UACN, CWG and Veritas Kapital emerged top gainers, advancing by N9.40, N13.55, N8.90, N1.90 and 18k respectively.

Meyer, Sunu Assurances, UPDC, Tantalizer and Abbey Mortgage Bank topped the losers’ chart, shedding N3.05, 68k, 68k, 26k and 65k respectively.

The NGX disclosed the listing of 243,424 additional units of the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund.

It said, “The additional units arose from the Fund’s 2025 Q3 scrip dividend distribution to qualifying holders.”

The NGX added that the Fund’s total units have increased to 1,056,257,953 following the fresh listing.

The Exchange also confirmed the extension of VFD Group’s Rights Issue following SEC approval.

It said trading in the company’s rights “will now close on Friday, Dec. 26.

Vanguard News