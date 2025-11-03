NGO cautions Nigeria against repeat of Bring Back Our Girls mistake

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin

The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has cautioned Nigeria government against what it described as emotional and disorganized responses to the recent threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to launch military action against Nigeria.

It noted that the country must not repeat the mistakes made during the Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) campaign, which it said was hijacked by foreign interests and used to infiltrate Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday by its Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat,made available to journalists in Ilorin.

PeacePro described Trump’s comments as provocative and potentially destabilizing, urging Nigerians to respond with strategic coordination, national unity, and evidence based diplomacy, rather than impulsive activism or politicized outrage.

According to Hamzat, the 2014 BBOG movement, though well intentioned, was “hijacked by political and foreign interests, diverting attention from real solutions to emotional spectacles and serving as a foreign decoy to infiltrate Nigeria.”

“This is not the time for emotional hashtags,” PeacePro stated, adding that “It is the time for strategic communication and a unified national position that safeguards Nigeria’s sovereignty while addressing legitimate concerns.”

PeacePro also urged Nigeria to mobilize its human resources, capacity, and global alliances to prevent any form of U.S. or foreign military presence in the country, noting that the protection of national sovereignty and territorial integrity must remain a top national priority.

While emphasizing that the government must prioritize its security responsibility to all Nigerians, Hamzat further advised the authorities to strengthen internal intelligence coordination, intensify diplomatic engagement, and mobilize African and global partners through the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to prevent external aggression and manipulation.

PeacePro reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, national security, and responsible international relations, emphasizing that “Nigeria’s response to global provocation must reflect wisdom, not weakness.”