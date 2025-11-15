NFVCB to honour 22 Nollywood icons turning 50, 60

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) says it will honour 22 Nollywood stars and legends who have reached the milestone ages of 50 and 60 during the 2025 Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulatory Conference.

Dr Shaibu Husseini, the Chief Executive Officer of NFVCB, said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The conference, scheduled to hold from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, has the theme ‘From Volume to Value: The Future of Nollywood in the Digital Age’.

Husseini said the initiative was designed to celebrate practitioners whose contributions had significantly shaped Nigeria’s film industry.

According to him, the recognition reflects the board’s commitment to celebrate creatives whose works have enriched national culture, elevated Nollywood’s global profile and contributed to the industry’s rapid growth.

“Honouring those who have invested decades of excellence in the industry is both a responsibility and a privilege,” he said.

Husseini said the maiden edition was focused on 22 practitioners who reached the milestone ages in 2025, ensuring the honours remained focused, personal and meaningful.

The honourees include Desmond Elliott, Rita Dominic, Ngozi Ezeonu, Afeez Bello, Adebayo Tijani, Eucharia Anunobi, Kingsley Ogoro and former Director-General of the Guild of Nigeria president, Bond Emeruwa.

Husseini said the selected stars represented a diverse group of Nollywood’s most influential actors, filmmakers and creative contributors whose careers continue to inspire emerging talents and audiences.

He said that the initiative marked the start of an ongoing tradition of institutional recognition.

“From next year, the honour roll will expand to include industry veterans turning 70 and above, those whose pioneering efforts created the foundations on which today’s Nollywood stands,” he said. (NAN)