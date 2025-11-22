NFVCB honours Bolanle Austen-Peters, 8 others, at 5th PAO Nigeria Digital Content Regulation confab

By Benjamin Njoku

The fifth edition of the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Nigeria Digital Content Regulation Conference organized annually by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has been concluded amidst pomp and pageantry in Lagos.

The 2-day event held from Tuesday, November 18 to 19, at the Muson Centre, Onikan, was the second since Dr Shaibu Husseini assumed office as the executive director of the Censors Board. The confab, themed “From Volume to Value: The future of the Nigerian motion picture industry in the digital age,” brought together industry stakeholders to discuss the growth and development of the Nigerian film industry. It featured keynote speeches and panel discussions on various topics, including the future of the motion picture industry, growing the film audience, movie/content monetization, and gender equitable film narratives.

Industry experts such as Bolanle Austen-Peters, Naz Onuzo, and Dr. Shaibu Husseini shared their insights and experiences. In attendance were top rated actors, filmmakers and distinguished Nigerians. Among them were wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Temitope Enita Ogunwusi, members of the late Peace Anyiam-Osiwe, Dr Raymond Anyiam Osigwe, George Anyiam-Osigwe, Kennedy Anyiam-Osigwe, Stephanie Linus, Chief Emeka Ossia, Mahmood Alli-Balogun, Saidi Balogun, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Abdullahi. Others were Makinde Adeniran, Femi Durojaiye, Uzodima Okpechi, Yinka Ogun, Moses Babatope, Patrick Lee, Zulumoke Oyibo, Emmanuel Kalu Uduma, Blessing Agofure, John Ukpa, Bunmi Ajakaiye, Imade Bibowei- Osuobeni, Amb Blessing Ebiegieson, and Misola Iyun. The minister for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musawa was represented at the event by actor cum Director General of the Nigerian Film Corporation, Dr. Ali Nuhu.

In his welcome address, Dr Husseini urged industry stakeholders, especially filmmakers, to shift their focus from volume to producing higher-quality content that delivers value for audiences, investors and the nation. He emphasized the Board’s commitment to building a Nollywood that is responsible, forward-looking, globally competitive, and anchored in a strong regulatory culture.

According to Husseini, the future of the industry depended on strong storytelling, cultural authenticity and the ability of creators to meet global standards.

The highlight of the confab was the recognition of industry practitioners who have made significant contributions to the growth of the Nigerian film industry. Bolanle Austen-Peters was honoured for her immense contribution to the industry, alongside Joy Odiete, Femi Odugbemi, Funke Akindele, Cinemax, Filmone, Moses Babatope, Chioma Ude, and rave film, ‘Gingerrr.’

A total of 23 film practitioners who turned 50 and 60 were also honored and treated to a glamorous reception. The honorees included notable actors and filmmakers such as Taiwo Adeleye, Saeed Mohammed, Ronnie Dikko, Seyi Siwoku, and Rita Dominic, among others.

Since its establishment in 2021, the Peace Anyiam-Osigwe NDCRC has served as a unifying platform for industry professionals, thought leaders, innovators, and operators. Named in honour of the late iconic writer, filmmaker, and producer Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in 2023, this conference was designed to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and responsible innovation, especially in a fast-evolving digital landscape, while also recognizing the contributions of industry practitioners.

The event provided a platform for industry stakeholders to discuss challenges, opportunities, and strategies for growth and development in the industry.