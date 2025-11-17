Newswatch co-founder Dan Agbese dies at 81

Agbese

One of the pioneering minds behind Newswatch magazine, Dan Agbese, has died at the age of 81.

The Agbese family of the Ikpilogwu clan, Agila district in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, announced his death in a statement, saying he died on Monday.

“We hereby announce the passing away of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor: Chief Dan Agbese, the Awan’Otun of Agila,” the statement read.

“Chief Agbese transited to eternal glory this morning, Monday November 17, 2025. He was aged 81.

“Burial arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.

“Born May 12, 1944 in Agila, Chief Agbese was a renowned journalist and author, famous for his seminal contributions to journalism practice in Nigeria and renowned for his satirical columns.

“He was editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers, and General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi.

“Chief Agbese was one of the founders of the trail-blazing Newswatch magazine and was until April 2010 its Editor-in-Chief.

“Before his passing, he wrote several books and maintained weekly columns in notable newspapers including the Daily Trust and The Guardian, while running a media consultancy with his friends and colleagues, Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed and Soji Akinrinade.”

Agbese is survived by his wife, Rose Agbese, their six children and seven grandchildren, the statement noted.