Netizens knock VeryDarkMan, Mr Jollof for aircraft fight

Internet users have expressed displeasure over the reported physical fight onboard a commercial flight between social media influencer Martins Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, aka Mr Jollof.

A viral video on Monday captured the duo trading blows inside a United Nigeria Airlines flight reportedly travelling from Asaba, Delta State, to Lagos.

The development reportedly caused disruption of the flight as other passengers struggled to separate them, and the airline’s crew later deboarded the two celebrities and handed them over to airport security for further interrogation.

However, VDM swiftly took to his Facebook page to confirm the altercation, boasting that he had “dealt with” Mr Jollof.

In a follow-up footage, he lifted his shirt to display bite marks on his chest, saying, “He bite me… man wey dey bite, he no shame.

“I enter plane, I see am. I say, ‘You go slap me today o.’ I go near am, he punch me.

“He don spoil my tattoo now with him teeth wey he no brush.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the brawl has generated a buzz on social media as VDM and Mr Jollof have a history of online clashes.

While many internet users lambasted both of them, others stood behind their favourite celebrity.

@amagracie wrote: “Two overgrown shameless adults. As long as they are not related to me, may the most shameless win the fight.”

@afrimoda_fabrics wrote: “Wow, this is so embarrassing, like two grown adults, watch their supporters(Fans) come defend this big embarrassment.”

@nacamoto_556 said:“Aviation Authorities suppose place ban on both parties.”

@davidgoodluck26 said: “Kwam part 3.”

@lucforce_lighting_electric stated, “No be to do cho cho cho online, can you do it physically?! support Vdma.”

@tchidi_ wrote: “Two of dem no go use local flight in a long time if faan go issue sanction o. But na naija we dey”

@richh_lastborn wore: “Very childish thing for them to do, see our celebrity, I pour una spit.”

@gagabistar said: “Can imagine two adults inside plane.”

@_sheikh_akmal wrote: “How it’s supposed to be. No be everything be social media.”

@bettawithmei said: “Mumu man, I hope Nigeria aviation bans him.”

@iamkingdinero1 stated: “Please, others should learn from them, after online bants when Una see each other anywhere.

“Please, we want to see some actions, not the ones Una go act like Una no see each other, GOOD JOB VDM AND JOLLOF.”

@blackyolkgram said: “We expecting a re-match so we can bet…Better Odd dey this fight… See nodding.” (NAN)