NERC: Nigeria’s power regulatory system in disarray – Experts urge Tinubu to look inwards

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

There are indications that Nigeria’s power regulatory framework is facing an unprecedented crisis, as it becomes obvious that the tenure of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), would lapse on December 1, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has already nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat, a former Local Government Chairman as the head of the agency and two commissioners – Mr Abubakar Yusuf, Commissioner of Consumer Affairs and Dr Fouad Olayinka Animashun, Commissioner of Finance and Management Services- subject to Senate confirmation.

Checks by Vanguard showed some appointments into the leadership of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) have over the years tilted more towards politics than technical merit, a trend analysts described as very dangerous because of the importance of the agency in the power sector and nation’s economy.

The checks indicated that despite the reforms provided under the Electricity Act 2023, NERC’s alleged deficiencies and other factors remain responsible for the inability of the agency to make sustainable impact on the sector.

In different interviews with Vanguard, weekend, experts argued that appointing seasoned professionals who have grown through the ranks within the Commission would bring far more stability and technical competence to the commission and sector.

The National Assembly is currently debating NERC nominations, a development experts said emanates in the Executive’s failure to appoint a qualified substantive Chairman/CEO in a timely and merit-driven manner.

The experts said President Bola Tinubu needs to act fast and looking inwards into the Commission to source qualified and technically sound experts into Board of the Commission, especially as both the Chairman and Vice Chairman as well as some commissioners’ positions at NERC will soon be vacant.

According to them, NERC would legally have no leadership whatsoever unless the President urgently appoints a new set of substantive commissioners so as not to create a vacuum or compound the issue.

They also noted that South West, North Central and North East have not yet produced the Chairman of the Commission while warning that disregarding these zones again could deepen political tensions and weaken the Commission’s legitimacy.

Experts react

In an interview with Vanguard, weekend, the Executive Director of PowerUp Nigeria, Adetayo Adegbemle, said: “The controversial installation of Engineer Abdullahi Ramat as Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has sent shockwaves through the nation’s power sector, revealing deep fractures in governance and threatening to shatter fragile investor confidence.

“Ramat’s dramatic arrival at NERC headquarters on August 8, 2025—reportedly flanked by political supporters and security personnel—wasn’t merely a leadership transition; it was a constitutional crisis unfolding in real-time.

“His forceful takeover, displacing acting leadership despite lacking Senate confirmation and occurring after a retracted presidential directive, blatantly violates the NERC Act (2005). This Act mandates legislative approval for such appointments, making Ramat’s resumption an assault on institutional integrity.

“The presidency’s subsequent clarification, stating his nomination remained “subject to Senate confirmation” with the acting chairman retaining authority until then, only highlighted the illegitimacy of the power grab.

With the Senate recessed until late September, the vacuum invites legal chaos, potentially nullifying future critical decisions on tariffs or licenses.

“The reaction from investors and industry stakeholders has been one of undisguised alarm. An anonymous executive starkly characterized the takeover as “not just illegal—it’s dangerous,” emphasizing the erosion of confidence for those with “billions at stake.” This sentiment resonates deeply.

“International partners view independent, rule-based regulation as non-negotiable for capital deployment, especially in a sector grappling with a severe liquidity crisis and the ever-present threat of grid collapse.

Ramat’s entry, perceived as regulatory capture orchestrated by shadowy political figures, signals that NERC—the crucial referee—may now be compromised.

“For the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), heavily reliant on foreign investment, this incident risks transforming the sector into a politically toxic asset class, freezing urgently needed investments in generation and distribution infrastructure.

“While Ramat, aged 39, brings credentials suggesting potential for modernization—a PhD in Strategic Management, experience with blockchain-driven revenue systems, and energy-efficient initiatives from his tenure as Ungogo LGA chairman—his legitimacy is fatally undermined.

His lack of direct power-sector experience is compounded by the reliance on political patronage rather than due process for his installation.”

Similarly, the National President of Oil Gas Service Providers Association of Nigeria, OGSPAN, Mazi Colman Obasi, said: “This is sad. Consumers provide electricity by themselves using solar and generators.

Some foreign investors have flooded the country with all types of self-control lighting systems, mobile fans, including light from telephone handsets, power banks. Nigeria’s problem is not about leadership alone. The government needs to take the right decisions and on time.”

On his part, another expert that pleaded to be anonymous said: “The regulator plays very important roles as the watchdog of the sector. The Commission was created by and performs its operations based on the guidelines as stipulated in the Electricity Act 2023.

“It has the duty to promote and ensure an investor-friendly industry and efficient market structure to meet the needs of Nigeria for safe, adequate, reliable and affordable electricity.

“I strongly believe it is well-informed and competent Chairman with adequate capacity and connections that we need to move not only NERC but also the power sector to the next level.”

Electricity Act

The Electricity Act 2023 stipulates a 5-year tenure for Chairman and four-year tenure for Commissioners, stressing that reappointments must be made before the expiration of ongoing terms (Section 36).

The checks indicated that the tenure of Dr. Musiliu Oseni (South West), Vice Chairman/Commissioner for Market, Competition & Rates would expire on December 1, 2025.

Also, the tenure of Hajiya Aisha Mahmud (North West), Commissioner for Consumer Affairs would expire December, 2025 while the tenure of Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East), Commissioner, Finance & Management — second and final term, Dafe Akpeneye (South South), Commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance — second and final term, Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central), Commissioner, Planning, Research & Strategy — first term and Engr. Chidi Ike (South East), Commissioner, Engineering, Performance & Monitoring — first term would expire in February 2026.

Also ending in February 2026 would be the tenures of Nathan Rogers Shatti (North East), Commissioner, Finance & Management — second and final term, Dafe Akpeneye (South South), Commissioner, Legal, Licensing & Compliance — second and final term, Dr. Yusuf Ali (North Central), Commissioner, Planning, Research & Strategy — first term and Engr. Chidi Ike (South East), Commissioner, Engineering, Performance & Monitoring — first term.

It was gathered that with multiple terms ending within months, and with no acting mechanism to keep the regulatory system running, Nigeria may experience a total regulatory shutdown, endangering electricity market operations, tariff reviews, licensing, consumer protection, and market settlement.