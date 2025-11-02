NEM Insurance promotes wellness, insurance awareness through fitness walk

‎By Rosemary Iwunze

NEM Insurance Plc, Saturday held its Fitness Walk as part of efforts to promote insurance awareness and encourage healthy living among Nigerians.

The event, tagged “NEM Fitness Walk – Walk with Us, Feel the Difference,” brought together staff and management of the company and its subsidiaries, led by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Andrew Ikekhua.

The walk commenced from the company’s head office in Lagos, and extended to Maryland before returning to the office premises, drawing attention from members of the public along the route.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ikekhua said the initiative was designed not only to foster physical fitness among staff but also to sensitize the public about the importance of insurance and the diverse products offered by NEM Insurance Plc and its subsidiaries.

“Insurance is the only asset Nigerians have that can give them peace of mind. I always tell people to make sure all their assets are insured, and insured with NEM Insurance Plc. That is why we are out today, to advertise NEM as an insurance company and to promote our various products. So, please, buy NEM Insurance products,” he said.

Mr. Ikekhua further explained that the company’s subsidiaries, including NEM Asset Management, offer a wide range of services under the growing NEM brand.

“We have NEM Health that provides HMO and health related services which speaks to wellness. We are forming a NEM Group so that we have all our products under one umbrella like a supermarket. Customers who come to buy insurance can also access products from our subsidiaries,” he added.

He assured that the company would continue to explore innovative ways of connecting with the public and promoting insurance education.

Participants, dressed in branded fitness gear, walked in groups, distributed awareness materials, and interacted with passersby, sharing information about NEM’s various insurance offerings.

The event also featured music, aerobics, and light refreshments, reinforcing NEM Insurance’s commitment to promoting wellness, teamwork, and community engagement.

NEM Insurance Plc remains one of Nigeria’s leading insurance companies with a diversified portfolio across general business and other financial services through its subsidiaries.