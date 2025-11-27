Ndume faults continued police deployment to VIPs despite Tinubu’s directive

Senator Ali Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume has criticised the continued deployment of police officers to lawmakers and other VIPs despite President Bola Tinubu’s recent directive ordering the withdrawal of police personnel from such duties.

President Tinubu had, during a security meeting with service chiefs, directed that police officers be removed from VIP protection assignments as part of efforts to tackle rising bandit attacks.

Under the new arrangement, VIPs requiring security are to be assigned operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) instead.

However, appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ndume said the directive had not been implemented, noting that police presence around VIPs, especially within the National Assembly, remained unchanged.

“This is one of the commendable things Mr President did and it should be implemented effectively. We should see it on the ground,” he said.

“I thought today I would not see so many police in the National Assembly, but there are still crowded police in the complex. So, I don’t know what the IGP is talking about.”

The senator insisted that police officers should be withdrawn from senators, representatives and ministers, arguing that securing the Federal Capital Territory should eliminate the need for personalised police protection.

“If you secure Abuja, why do you need policemen to be attached to personalities?” he asked.

Ndume further expressed concern about what he described as excessive and misplaced deployment of officers, claiming that some ministers have police escorts attached to their wives and children.

“One of the politically exposed persons — I don’t want to mention names — his son moves with a convoy, that is wrong.”

The lawmaker said he recently visited a colleague’s residence and found ten police officers assigned there, calling the arrangement wasteful and unfair to ordinary Nigerians.

He also criticised the size of the presidential convoy, arguing that securing the capital city would make such heavy escorts unnecessary.

“Even the President, the convoy with which he goes about is too much. Secure Abuja and the President can even drive out.

“When you secure personalities, common people become vulnerable and we don’t care. When you secure Abuja, then you can drive at night.” he said.

Vanguard News