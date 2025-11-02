NDLEA intercepts large consignments in seven states, arrests over 15 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted large illicit consignments in Kaduna, Edo, Kwara, Ogun, Taraba, Ondo, and Bauchi raids, respectively.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Giving a breakdown, Babafemi said that the NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abuja–Jos highway in Kaduna on Sunday, Oct. 26, intercepted a consignment of 84,710 capsules of tramadol.

He said that the drugs were coming from Onitsha to Bauchi, adding that a follow-up operation in Bauchi led to the arrest of the recipient.

“Two days later, Tuesday, Oct. 28, operatives at the tollgate along Abuja – Kaduna highway arrested another suspect, conveying 32,946 bottles of Akuskura, a New Psychoactive Substance (NPS) from Lagos.

“Three suspects were arrested on Saturday, Nov. 1 arrested at Abeokuta, Ogun state, after a team of NDLEA officers tracked their movement from the Benin Republic.

“Another 30-year-old suspect was nabbed with 131.5kg skunk at Kamfanin Zangon Aya, Igabi LGA, Kaduna.

“They were eventually intercepted along Abiola way, Abeokuta, with a total 1,779kg skunk recovered from them,”he said.

Babafemi said that another suspect was arrested with 596.4kg of skunk at Nasaru town, Ningi LGA, Bauchi State, on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

Also, no fewer than 532,600 pills of tramadol and exol-5 were recovered from the three suspects in a truck marked KTG- 791 ZZ at Oko-olowo, Ilorin, Kwara state, the same day.

In Edo, NDLEA officers on patrol along Okhokho – Isi community in Uhunmwode LGA on Wednesday, Oct. 29 intercepted two Toyota Sienna buses marked EPE 545 EV and ABC 142 CD.

Babafemi said that the intercepted vehicles were conveying a total of 1,455kg of skunk.

In like manner, operatives in Ondo on Tuesday, Oct. 28, recovered a total of 2,829kg of skunk linked to a 32-year-old female suspect from two locations at Ayede, Ogbese.

Babafemi added that another suspect was nabbed with 737kg of the same psychoactive substance at Adegbola junction, Akure.

“No less than 76.5 litres of skuchies, a mixture of black currant, skunk and opioids, were seized from a suspect who was arrested by NDLEA officers at Ibereko, Bagadry, Lagos on Friday, Oct. 31.

“A total of 30,370 pills of tramadol and 177 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from the two other suspects.

“This followed their arrest at Wukari, Taraba state by operatives on Thursday, Oct. 30, when they were conveying the drugs from Onitsha, Anambra state to Yola, Adamawa state.

Meanwhile, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, workplaces, and communities, among others, in the past week.

Babafemi named them as including WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Aroje/Abaa Community High School, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Amazing Flower Secondary School, Maya, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Also, Government Day Secondary School, Ilelah, Sokoto; Government Day Secondary School, Darina, Gwiwa LGA, Jigawa; Royal Star Academy, Hayin Gwarmai, Bebeji LGA, Kano state, among others.

The NDLEA Chairman, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa commended the officers and men of Kaduna, Edo, Kwara, Ogun, Taraba, Ondo, and Bauchi Commands, as well as their compatriots across the country.

Marwa lauded the officers and men for their resilience, professionalism, and balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the country.

He vowed that the agency would continue to target and dismantle every identified drug syndicate in any part of Nigeria.

He also assured the denial of the benefits of the proceeds of their criminal trade by ensuring that they forfeit all their traceable assets to the Federal Government.

Vanguard News