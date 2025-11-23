NDLEA arrests nine kingpins in massive crackdown on drug

By: Kingsley Omonobi



Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have, in a major crackdown on drug trafficking organisations across the country, dismantled no fewer than six notorious syndicates, leading to the seizure of tons of assorted illicit drugs and the arrest of nine kingpins following intelligence-led interdiction operations.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, while making this known said, “In one of such operations, NDLEA officers on Tuesday 18th November 2025 arrested two members of a drug trafficking organization in Onitsha, Anambra state when they showed up to take delivery of 5.40 kilograms of methamphetamine; 10.70 kilograms of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis; and 16grams of cocaine.

“Other drugs for delivery seized were 200grams of phenacetin, 200grams of methcathinone and 100grams of caffeine concealed in pressure machine cylinders imported from South Africa.

He said, “The first to show up at a logistics company in Onitsha for the collection of the consignments was 30-year-old electrical appliances dealer Ebulue Lotanwa Uzochukwu, who was promptly arrested, while shortly after, another member of the syndicate, 51-year-old South Africa returnee Christopher Michael Ndibuisi, showed up and was equally arrested.

“The consignments had arrived at the import shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja-Lagos, with airway bill number 118-12882973 arriving from South Africa on a Tag-Angola flight on 13th November 2025 and were immediately seized based on credible intelligence.

“A follow-up sting operation was thereafter organized in Onitsha, Anambra state, where the recipients, Uzochukwu and Ndibuisi, were arrested.

“In another operation at the Lagos airport, NDLEA operatives on Thursday, 20th November, intercepted a brake servo automobile part used to conceal 48 pellets and a block of cocaine with a gross weight of 2.30 kilograms, packed among other auto parts going to Gabon.

“Following the arrest of a freight agent, Ameh Solomon, who presented the consignment for export, a follow-up at the ASMPDA market, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo, Lagos, led to the arrest of an auto parts dealer, Nwafor Tochukwu Boniface.

In Kogi state, NDLEA operatives on Monday, 17th November, intercepted a trailer conveying 4,700 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, at Kabba.

Three suspects: Solomon Dauda, Friday Garba and Daniel Danladi, accompanying the consignment, were arrested while a follow-up operation in Jos, Plateau state, on Friday, 21st November, led to the arrest of the kingpin who owns the trailer and the illicit drug consignment, Marcus Danladi Dan Mangu.

A couple: 55-year-old Onun Okoi Okpotum and his wife, 52-year-old Itam Okoi Okpotum, were arrested on Wednesday, 19th November, at their warehouse located at 13 Park road, Ugep Yakur LGA, Cross River state, where 362 jumbo bags of skunk weighing 4,706 kilograms were recovered.

In Edo state, two ladies: Praise Nwogu, 19, and Ebong Emem Oghosa, 25, who specialize in the production and online sale of brownies laced with illicit drugs, were arrested on Saturday, 22nd November, in Benin City.

At the point of their arrest, Praise Nwogu was found with 12 plates and a cup of drug-laced brownies, while Ebong Emem Oghosa was nabbed with 76grams of skunk, 1.5grams of Colorado and drug-laced brownies.

A raid at Ososo village, Akoko Edo LGA, on Tuesday, 18th November, led to the arrest of 35-year-old Shedrack Aminu, who was found with 59kg of skunk.

Operatives on patrol along Enugu/Onitsha road, Enugu, on Wednesday, 19th November, intercepted a suspect, Chinoso Emmanuel Monday, 24, conveying 10.1kg skunk; 105,600 pills of tramadol 250mg, 225mg and 100mg as well as 700 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 3000 rounds of live ammunition.

In Kebbi state, 13,155 bottles of codeine-based syrup were evacuated from a warehouse located at Dole-Kaina, Dandi LGA, while a 23-year-old suspect, Umar Adamu, was arrested with 12,548 pills of opioids concealed in paracetamol containers heading to a Boko Haram enclave in Minok area of Borno state on Friday, 21st November.

Two suspects, Anthony Mercy, 40, and Sunday Augustine, 39, were arrested on Monday, 17th November, with 430.5kg by NDLEA operatives on patrol along Abaji- Abuja expressway in the FCT

Samson Dafe, 47, was arrested at Dikko junction, Kaduna road, Tafa LGA, Niger state, on Tuesday, 18th November, conveying 85,100 pills of opioids and 5,456 bottles of codeine syrup in his Sharon vehicle marked ABJ 114 BV.

The premises of a suspect, Sani Mohammed, in Anguwan Makera Kuta, Shiroro LGA, were raided on Thursday, 20th November, during which 437 blocks of compressed skunk weighing 471.8 kilograms were recovered.

In Lagos, a suspect, Usman Ayoola Adegoke, was arrested in connection with the seizure of

139 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 71kg were found at an apartment in Lekki, while a lady, Oluchi Celestine, was nabbed on Tuesday, 18th November, with 2.6kg of Colorado packaged in branded containers and some concealed in flight boarding cards.

Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives supported by some military personnel on Monday, 17th November, raided the notorious Peti illicit drug enclave, Lagos Island, where 385 kilograms of skunk, Loud and Colorado were recovered and two suspects arrested.

No less than 163,200 capsules of tramadol 225mg were also recovered in another operation at a motor park in the Maza Maza area of Lagos.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities in schools, worship centres, workplaces and communities, among others, in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitization lecture to students and staff of Baptist High School, Ilero, Oyo state; St. Michael Anglican Primary School, Afuye Epe, Lagos; Government Day Senior and Junior Secondary School, Kurami, Katsina; Women Day Secondary, Kontogora, Niger state; Government Day Secondary School, Takatuku, Sokoto; St. Paul’s College, Eke, Enugu; and Iwoye Area Community High School, Iwoye, Ogun state, among others.

Commending the officers and men of MMIA, Lagos, Kogi, Edo, Cross River, Enugu, Kebbi, Niger, Borno and FCT Commands for the various successful operations, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue the Agency’s balanced approach to drug control efforts.

Marwa justified the current heavy crackdown on drug trafficking syndicates, saying, “The coming festive season is usually a period often exploited by criminal elements, hence the Agency has decided to launch a relentless offensive on drug trafficking cartels across the nation.

“The coming weeks present both an opportunity and a challenge. Drug cartels may attempt to increase their illegal activities, seeking to profit during the busy holiday period. We must not, and we will not, let down our guard”, he added.

Vanguard News