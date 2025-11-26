NDDC and partners lighten the mood of sickle cell patients

Officials of NDDC, partnering NGOs and some sickle cell patients

By Jimitota Onoyume

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC in collaboration with its partners brought smiles to hundreds of sickle cell patients in Delta state with its medical outreach programme.

Partners in the collaboration for the medical outreach programme held at the Central hospital , Warri were Ebiere Women Foundation, Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative

Ireland–Nigeria (SCAIIN), and Beyond Sickle Cell Foundation.

Free drugs running into huge sums of money were dispensed freely to the patients after observing them for critical medical signs like temperature, pulse, respiration, BP, weight and so on.

Elated Parents of the children living with sickle cell disorder and the adult patients expressed deep gratitude to the NDDC and its partners – Ebiere Women Foundation, Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative Ireland–Nigeria (SCAIIN), and Beyond Sickle Cell Foundation for the medical outreach programme.

Speaking during the outreach the patients and other participants described the initiative as a lifeline that came with hope, relief, and a renewed sense of belonging.

They noted that the programme was informative , focusing on preventive measures and management of the medical condition , adding that it significantly eased the financial burden for management of the ailment..

Parents and caregivers spoke on the daily struggles they face from the high cost of treatment and drugs, to emotional stress and repeated hospital visits, emphasizing that the challenges are overwhelming without external support.

One of the parents, Mrs Beauty Eromosele said “This journey is not easy. It is a very tough one. The financial expenses alone are very overwhelming. If you have a sickle cell child, you cannot have savings. Most times you have to borrow money to meet up with the demands that come with the condition. But with interventions like this, parents like us have hope that our children can live a normal life and fulfill their dreams. For me my boy wants to become a doctor and I know that the dream will be fulfilled. “

Some of the sickle cell patients also shared the difficulties they encounter in maintaining their health while trying to live normal, productive lives.

One of the patients, Edojah Simon Oghenekaro appealed to the NDDC and its partners to make the programme more frequent, stressing that continuous support would greatly improve their quality of life.

He also praised the NDDC and the NGOs for “remembering us despite our condition,” describing the outreach as a compassionate intervention that restores dignity and assures them that they are not forgotten.

“I want to appreciate the NDDC, Ebiere Women Foundation and SCAIIN for this gesture. It shows clearly that you have us at heart and we do not take it for granted. This is our journey but you have decided to embark on it with us.

“As a sickle cell carrier, I do not see my condition as a limitation but a motivation. I am currently a final year student of Computer Science and with support like this we can push stronger. All I will appeal now is that this goodwill should please continue” he said.

An official of the NDDC, Mrs Irene Emavwodia reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to improving healthcare for vulnerable groups across the Niger Delta.

She noted that the campaign was part of a broader health intervention strategy aimed at increasing public awareness and providing essential medical incentives to combat the scourge of sickle cell disease.

Emavwodia added that “This outreach is being organised with our partners and it speaks to the fact that as an agency the NDDC cares, we are committed to health and wellbeing of sickle cell warriors. We care so much, we love them and we are also aware of their challenges and we will continue to do all that we can to continue to support them to live a healthy life.”

The representative of the Ebiere Women Foundation, Dr. Mercy Diete-Spiff and founder of SCAIIN, Mrs Esther Pepple Onolememen also pledged continued collaboration to expand the initiative and reach more communities in need.

The sickle cell awareness campaign, launched as a major health intervention, continues to serve as a beacon of hope, offering education, medical support, and reassurance to thousands of families affected by the condition.