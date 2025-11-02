National discourse 2025 to feature decoration of Customs boss as DMP

…Capt Warredi, Umoren, Segun Musa, Rollens, Maiguwa listed to Speak

The stage is set for another insightful national discourse with Distinguished Maritime Personalities, DMPs!

Under the theme ‘Port Modernization: Automation, Regulation, Administration and Competencies’, the organizers, Maritime Nigeria in collaboration with its partners said that this year’s edition is reloaded and expected to change the narrative in developmental efforts at industry’s repositioning.

Editor of Maritime Nigeria and program Coordinator, Mr. Kelvin Kagbare speaking on the forthcoming event, declared: “We have worked very hard, consulted widely and received very encouraging comments and support from stakeholders on the DMPs who are billed to speak and be honored for their contributions, commitment and dedication to shipping and maritime development in Nigeria”

Alongside the Customs Comptroller General, Dr. Wale Adeniyi, MFR, another maritime personality nominated and listed by the organizers include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, listed as the Keynote Speaker at the 2015 National Discourse.

The Director General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr. Dayo Mobereola and Dr. Kevin Okonna, Acting Rector of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria, MAN are also among those expected to make paper presentations and be honoured at this year’s National Discourse.

Other DMPs include High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka, Tompolo), Chairman, Tantita Security Services Ltd; and Group Managing Director Global Transport Policy GTP and Widescope International, Dr. Oluwasegun Musa.

Other notable industry stakeholders and professionals listed to speak at the event include the Executive Director, Operations and Technical Service, Tantita Security Services Ltd, Captain (Dr.) Warredi Enisuoh, Mrs. Mcfoy Rollens, MD/CEO Ocean Deep Services Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Maiguwa, MD/CEO, Brick Mustern and Mattoni Ltd; and Mr. Okey Ibeke, MD/CEO International Trade Advisory Services Ltd.

Also speaking about the event, Chairman Organizing Committee, Mr. Sunday Odjegba expressed confidence that the 2025 edition shall surpass expectations not just because of the personalities involved but the far reaching relevance of the theme-‘Port Modernization: Automation, Regulation, Administration and Competencies’, he says is strategic and in the front burner.

Also, Members, Planning Committee, Keneth Jukpor and Precious Banjo who shares Odjegba’s views.

Jukpor said, “We look forward to an impactful discourse and constructive agenda setting from the speakers, panelists and paper presenters at this program as issues plaguing the industry are discussed and solutions proffered.”