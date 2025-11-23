NAPTIP seeks collective efforts to end human trafficking in Jigawa

File: NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Sunday, called for collective efforts from stakeholders, to end cases of human trafficking in Jigawa.

NAPTIP’s commander in the state, Mr Abdulkadir Turajo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

He called on relevant stakeholders in Jigawa particularly the northwest zone, to collaborate with the agency in curbing the menace.

“I wish to call on elected representatives and local government chairmen from the zone and other parts of the state, to join hands with NAPTIP to expand its just concluded sensitisation.

“The command is in touch with the ministry of local government and community development, to support capacity building training for the earlier sensitised community leaders and stakeholders, for effective counter-trafficking operations in the state,” he said.

He commended Gov. Umar Namadi for his support to the command since its establishment in 2023.

According to him, the agency has conducted aggressive zonal grassroot sensitisation campaign for stakeholders in the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state, done in three phases between Nov. 7 and Nov. 18.

He noted that the campaign was imperative due to the strategic location of the state, as one of the major international routes.

“This initiative served as an avenue through which critical stakeholders from all parts of the state were brought together and sensitised on the dangers and consequences associated with human trafficking.

“They were also educated and reminded of their expected roles in curbing the menace in their respective communities and beyond,” he said

The commander, consequently, urged residents of the state and members of the public, to join hands with the agency in its fight against human trafficking and Gender Based Violence.

Vanguard News