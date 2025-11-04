NAPS backs Tinubu’s economic reforms, demands ban on fuel importation 

…urges support for local refineries

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has expressed strong support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent economic policies, particularly the introduction of a 15 percent import duty on petrol and diesel, describing it as a bold and necessary step to protect Nigeria’s domestic refining sector and strengthen economic self-reliance.

In a statement signed by its Senate President, Comrade Oyewumi Festus Ayomide, NAPS praised the President’s decision, saying it marks a significant move towards correcting “decades of dysfunction” in the petroleum sector. The group noted that the policy would encourage local refining, protect jobs, reduce foreign exchange pressure, and promote industrial growth.

According to NAPS, the 15 percent import duty sends a strong signal that Nigeria will no longer allow its energy market to be dominated by cheaper, subsidized foreign products while local refineries such as the Dangote Refinery struggle to compete. The association commended the Dangote Group for what it described as “a transformational national investment” that currently refines about 650,000 barrels per day and is expected to expand to 1.4 million barrels per day.

However, the students’ body urged the Federal Government to take further decisive actions to ensure energy independence. It called for a total ban on the importation of refined petroleum products, insisting that “Nigeria must refine at home what it produces.” It also demanded that the government guarantee full and priority crude oil allocation to local refineries, including the Dangote Refinery, to sustain production and prevent the export of crude that is later re-imported as refined fuel.

NAPS further urged the Federal Government to launch an investigation into the roles of key unions and associations in the oil sector, including PENGASSAN, NUPENG, and DAPPMAN, accusing them of frustrating the operations of government-owned refineries. The group said any organization found to have engaged in acts of sabotage should be deregistered or restructured to protect national interest.

The association also called for the introduction of a national campaign tagged “Refine Nigeria, Buy Nigeria” to promote the use of locally refined petroleum products and strengthen the naira. It appealed to the National Assembly to pass a Local Refining Protection and Development Act to make it unlawful for individuals or groups to sabotage domestic refining or obstruct crude supply to local refineries.

NAPS issued a stern warning to labour unions, marketers, and depot owners against any attempt to undermine the ongoing reforms or disrupt refinery operations. It vowed to mobilize Nigerian students across the country to resist such actions through peaceful and lawful means.

“Dangote Refinery has come to stay, and Nigeria’s economy must be liberated from the shackles of dependence on imported fuel,” the statement read. “Polytechnic students will not watch silently while vested interests sabotage the nation’s progress.”

The association reaffirmed its commitment to supporting policies that promote local production, job creation, and sustainable development. It also expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his “bold and transformational economic decisions” aimed at reviving Nigeria’s industrial base and empowering indigenous enterprises.

“As long as crude oil flows beneath Nigerian soil, it must be refined by Nigerian hands for Nigerian progress,” NAPS stated, pledging continued advocacy for a self-reliant and industrially independent Nigeria.