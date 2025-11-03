NANS lauds NABTEB Registrar for transformative reforms

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB), Dr. M.A. Mohammed, for his efforts at repositioning the Board to effectively deliver on its core mandate of promoting technical and vocational education in Nigeria.

The student body also lauded Mohammed for his exemplary leadership, visionary reforms, and unwavering commitment towards making NABTEB a global leader in administration.of tests and examinations in technical education.

The position of the association was contained in a statement signed by the National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, made available to our correspondent yesterday.

“Since his appointment, the Registrar has demonstrated uncommon dedication and integrity in restoring professionalism, transparency, and efficiency within NABTEB. His innovative policies and reform-driven approach have not only improved the credibility of NABTEB examinations but have also revived public confidence in the Board’s operations as a vital institution in the nation’s educational sector.

“Of particular note is his inclusive policy direction that considers the employment and engagement of former student leaders, a gesture that underscores his belief in youth capacity development, empowerment, and participatory governance. This progressive step resonates deeply with the values and advocacy of NANS, as it provides opportunities for young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to national development through public service.

_NANS also extends profound appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for finding such a man of integrity, vision, and excellence worthy of appointment to this critical position. The Registrar’s stellar track record in public service continues to justify the President’s confidence in his leadership and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector.

“As an organization that champions the welfare and development of Nigerian students, NANS pledges its continued support for reforms aimed at strengthening educational institutions and promoting skill-based learning as a cornerstone of national growth.

“We urge all stakeholders in the education sector to emulate the Registrar’s dedication and work collectively to build a stronger, more credible, and more inclusive education system for all.”