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November 28, 2025

Naira depreciates to N1,476/$ in parallel market

Naira

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira today depreciated to N1,476 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,473 per dollar  on Thursday.

Similarly,  the naira depreciated to N1,446.9 per dollar  in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,446.9 per dollar from N1,445.9  per dollar on Thursday, indicating N1.9 depreciation for the naira.

As a result, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate  widened to N29.1 per dollar from  N27.1 per dollar  on Thursday.

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