NAF neutralises terrorists, destroys logistics hub in Zamfara

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Air Component of the Joint Task Force of Operation Fansan Yamma has destroyed a terrorist stronghold and meeting point located on high ground, hilly terrain in Zamfara State.

Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of NAF Public Relations and Information, said the major operational breakthrough followed precision air interdiction missions conducted on 14 November 2025 at the Sauri bandit camp in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The mission was undertaken after comprehensive intelligence and surveillance operations confirmed significant terrorist activity and rustled livestock concealed on a high-ground hideout used by the criminals as both a defensive position and a logistics hub.

“Acting on this intelligence, the Air Component executed multiple coordinated strike passes on the identified targets, achieving direct hits that dislodged surviving terrorists attempting to flee into surrounding vegetation, where they were subsequently tracked and effectively engaged.

“The successful mission resulted in the neutralisation of numerous terrorists and the destruction of critical structures and logistics points, significantly degrading the criminals’ operational capability in the area.

“This decisive action reinforces the commitment of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, who has consistently pledged that the NAF will ‘find them, hunt them down, and protect our people.”

“The operation underscores the unwavering resolve of the Joint Task Force and the NAF under Operation Fansan Yamma to deny terrorists safe havens, strengthen security in Zamfara State, and support wider national efforts to restore lasting peace and stability across the Northwest.”