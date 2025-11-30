NAF airstrikes destroy terror hideouts in Katsina, thwart ISWAP attack in Chibok

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has recorded major operational gains with a series of precision airstrikes that crushed terror cells in Katsina State and halted a coordinated ISWAP/Boko Haram offensive in Chibok, Borno.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ejodame said the NAF’s latest successes, carried out under Operation FANSAN YAMMA and Operation HADIN KAI, followed intelligence-led surveillance that enabled fighter aircraft to strike with accuracy and disrupt multiple hostile movements across both theatres.

In Katsina, he said the air interdictions conducted on Nov. 27, targeted the fortified base of a notorious terrorist leader behind kidnappings, attacks and cattle rustling across Kankara, Faskari and Malumfashi areas.

According to him, the first strike at about 6:30 a.m. destroyed key structures and neutralised fighters attempting to flee after surveillance aircraft tracked their movements.

“A second strike later in the evening hit another major hideout in Danfako, Faskari Local Government Area, destroying logistics centres and operational facilities used by the criminals.

“Several terrorists were killed, further weakening their network and denying them freedom of operation in the North-West,” he said.

In the North-East, Ejodame said the NAF aircraft provided decisive support to troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade when ISWAP/Boko Haram fighters launched a multi-directional assault on Chibok.

According to him, four airstrikes were delivered on regrouping and retreating terrorists, inflicting heavy casualties and preventing the insurgents from reorganising.

He said the integrated air–ground response overwhelmed the attackers, safeguarding residents and averting what could have been a major setback to security in the area.

Ejodame said the operations reflect its commitment to precision strikes aimed at degrading terrorist capabilities and restoring peace across the country, adding that coordination with ground forces would remain a priority.

Vanguard News