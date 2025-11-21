NAF airstrike neutralises bandits’ commander in Shiroro

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The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airstrike in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger killed Babangida, a notorious bandits’ sub-commander and trusted lieutenant of kingpin Dogo Gideh.

A credible security source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the deceased bandits’ commander died on Nov. 18 from injuries he sustained during a NAF airstrike on the outskirts of Kurebe community, where several terrorists were neutralised.

The source said that Babangida’s death has weakened the Gideh faction, which has been responsible for a series of high-profile attacks across parts of Niger and neighbouring states.

However, credible intelligence source suggests that the recent abduction of schoolchildren in parts of Kebbi and Niger may have been a retaliatory move by fighters loyal to the slain commander.

The source added that the fighters were said to be seeking to demonstrate capacity after suffering heavy losses from sustained air and ground operations.

NAN learnt that on Nov. 19, community leaders from Kwaki, Buresidna, Chukuba, Buwidna, Kuchidna, Banda and Shalupe visited the Palleli residence of Gideh’s mother, who was seen mourning her son’s closest aide.

A senior security source, who spoke under anonymity, said the killing of Babangida was “a major success that has rattled the camp,” but warned that the group may attempt further reprisals against civilians and security personnel.

He added that relevant security agencies had been placed on heightened alert to forestall additional attacks and protect vulnerable communities.

According to him, residents have expressed relief, saying the death of the commander signalled hope for a reduction in violent raids that had plagued the area for years.

A source at NAF Headquarters, who confirmed the development, reiterated sustained offensive operations, with emphasis on preventing retaliatory attacks and rescuing abducted victims across the affected states. (NAN)