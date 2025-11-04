N-Central PDP warns against ‘political coup’, backs Damagum

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The North Central Zonal Working and Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sounded the alarm over what it described as an unfolding ‘political coup’ within the party, warning that some desperate elements were plotting to hijack its leadership through unconstitutional means.

The zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the embattled National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, insisting that recent moves to remove him were illegal, reckless, and capable of plunging the PDP deeper into crisis.

The warning followed an emergency meeting of zonal leaders held in Abuja on Tuesday to review the growing tension triggered by the October 31 judgment of Justice Omotosho of the Federal High Court, a ruling that has reignited factional battles within the main opposition party.

Reading the communiqué from the meeting, Hon. Francis Orogu, Secretary of the PDP North Central Zone, said the zone stood firmly against what it called a deliberate attempt to subvert the party’s constitution and undermine its internal democracy.

The zonal committee condemned in strong terms the purported removal of Damagum by four members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the alleged appointment of Hon. Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, describing the development as ‘reckless, unconstitutional, and insulting.’

“We the members of the Peoples Democratic Party North Central Zone hereby distance and dissociate ourselves from the purported impeachment or removal of the National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, by a mere four National Working Committee members and the so-called replacement of same with Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed,” the communiqué declared.

The group alleged that certain forces within the party were attempting to ‘force a leadership change through the backdoor,’ warning that such moves could expose the PDP to external interference and judicial manipulation.

“This negative act, if left unchecked, may in future provide an opportunity for judicial mischief by some corrupt judges as witnessed during the 2023 general elections,” it cautioned.

With concerns growing about the unity of the opposition, the North Central leaders urged the National Working Committee to act swiftly to restore discipline, rebuild trust, and reassure supporters that the forthcoming national convention will be transparent and credible.

“The NWC must be focused on rebuilding confidence and reassuring supporters of its commitment to a credible congress and new leadership,” the zonal leaders said.

In an appeal beyond party lines, the North Central PDP called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that security agencies are not drawn into political intrigues or used to intimidate opponents.

“Mr. President, please note that not all who praise a leader in power are well-wishers. Allow your destiny to drive your future, as always,” the zonal committee advised.

The group cautioned that both military and political coups pose serious threats to Nigeria’s fragile democracy and must be resisted with equal determination.

It also urged party members nationwide to remain calm, disciplined, and united, expressing optimism that the current turmoil would soon pass, but not before exposing those who, in its words, ‘seek to trade the soul of the PDP for personal ambition.’