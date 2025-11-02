My time away was a necessary retreat to protect my core values, says Hannah Ogundare after nine years hiatus 

By Ayo Onikoyi

After nearly a decade away from the spotlight, Nollywood actress Hannah Ogundare is back—and this time, she’s returning with renewed faith, focus, and purpose. Once one of the industry’s most talked-about rising stars, Ogundare quietly stepped away from acting nine years ago, leaving fans and colleagues wondering what became of the actress who seemed destined for enduring fame.

In an exclusive chat, the actress opened up about her long hiatus, her journey of self-discovery, and what audiences can expect from her much-anticipated return.

Ogundare describes her nine-year absence not as a withdrawal but as a necessary retreat. “My time away was a necessary retreat to protect my core values and peace of mind,” she explained. “I found that the culture and environment I was working in were at odds with my personal standards. The break was less about what I was running from and entirely about what I was running to—a place of renewed faith and purpose.”

For the actress, the decision was deeply intentional. “It was a strategic pause for my soul so that I could return to this industry not just as a better actress, but as a woman completely uncompromising in her truth,” she added.

A Journey of Faith and Entrepreneurship

During her time away from film, Ogundare’s life took a deeply transformative turn. “CHRIST met me on the way,” she said, her tone full of conviction. “That encounter gave me an anchor and a purpose far greater than any career.”

Simultaneously, she poured her creative energy into entrepreneurship, founding the successful hair brand Hair Oven, which she describes as a labor of love and faith. “This period wasn’t a sabbatical; it was a masterclass in building something from the ground up. Off-screen, it blessed me with patience, unshakable focus, and a new depth of resilience,” she reflected.

Those lessons, she believes, have shaped her into a more grounded and powerful storyteller: “These experiences haven’t just prepared me for my return; they’ve made me a far more whole, centered, and powerful storyteller.”

The Return: Fearless, Purposeful, and Unlocked

When asked why she’s returning now, Ogundare’s answer is simple yet profound: “I’m back because I have stories inside me that demand to be told, and I now have the experience to tell them truthfully.”

Her comeback, she said, isn’t about reclaiming fame but about artistic evolution. “My return is driven by a fierce sense of purpose. You should expect a Hannah that is completely unlocked. I’m not here for safe roles; I’m here for transformative work. Expect performances that make you lean forward and forget you’re watching a screen.”

A Decade Well Spent

Looking back on the nine-year break, Ogundare views it not as lost time but as an essential part of her evolution. “I took a break for exactly nine years since my last major project,” she noted. “But honestly, I look at that period not as time lost, but as an accelerated masterclass in life. Every year was a creative investment that deepened my soul and sharpened my focus. I didn’t lose time; I earned perspective.”

Old vs. New: The Evolution of Hannah Ogundare

Reflecting on how she’s changed, the actress draws a striking contrast between who she was and who she has become. “The old Hannah was talented and hungry; the new Hannah is seasoned and fearless,” she declared. “I used to chase the spotlight, but now, because of the grounding I found in my faith and my business, I’m not here to own the light—I realize I am the light. I’ve traded ambition for impact.”

With renewed conviction and an evolved sense of purpose, Hannah Ogundare’s return marks not just a comeback but a rebirth. Her next act, it seems, will not only redefine her career but also inspire a generation of creatives to lead with faith, authenticity, and courage.