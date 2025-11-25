‘My dear elder brother’ – Peter Obi celebrates Atiku at 78

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The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 78th birthday, describing him as an “elder brother, boss, and elder statesman.”

In a message posted on his X handle on Tuesday, Obi praised Atiku’s long-standing service to the nation and commended his continued participation in public life despite advancing age.

“Special birthday wishes to an elder statesman, my very dear elder brother, boss, and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar,” Obi wrote.

Special Birthday Wishes to an Elder Statesman



My very dear elder brother, boss, and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Nigeria’s Vice President (1999 – 2007) and the Waziri Adamawa, I join your numerous admirers in wishing you the very best on your 79th… pic.twitter.com/4LpQTavFjO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) November 25, 2025

Obi prayed for greater accomplishments and longevity for Atiku, saying, “I wish you continued success, prosperity, and an unending stream of accolades. It takes a remarkable kind of fortitude to remain active in public life well into one’s golden years. Your dedication and patriotism remain truly exceptional.”

He also urged the Waziri Adamawa to reflect on his “fruitful service to humanity” and asked God to grant him “many more healthy, fruitful, and fulfilling years ahead,” along with “wisdom, strength, and the grace to keep contributing to peace and nation-building.”

Similarly, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has extended birthday greetings to the former Vice President, who served between 1999 and 2007.

In a congratulatory message, Fintiri celebrated Atiku’s contributions to Nigeria’s development and the pride he brings to Adamawa State.

“Happy birthday to our distinguished elder statesman, Waziri Adamawa, H.E. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Your contributions to our nation and our dear Adamawa State remain a source of pride,” Fintiri stated.

He prayed for Allah’s continued blessings upon him, wishing him good health, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to the nation and humanity.

Vanguard News