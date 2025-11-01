MWAN, NEDC sensitise Borno women on early cancer detection, prevention

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), Borno Chapter, in collaboration with North East Development Commission NEDC have sensitized women and adolescent girls in Borno State on the need to be conducting breast cancer self-examination.

The association stated this week end at an event to commemorate World Cancer Awareness Month in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The president of the association, Dr Anna Peter, disclosed that early detection of lumps would enable prompt care and treatment before cancer develops or spreads.

Dr. Peter advised women to report to the nearest health facility any abnormal bleeding or blood-like discharge after intercourse, for immediate investigation and proper management.

A Consultant, Dr Usman Samuel Nganjuwa, working with University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, made a practical demonstration of how women and girls can privately conduct self-examination of their breasts.

Nganjuwa explained that the self-examination would allow them to detect any abnormality early and report to hospital in good time.

He praised the MWAN for the advocacy, adding that it’s a good venture to sustain in order reduce complex cancer cases in the society

On the misconceptions around breast cancer, he noted that the majority of persons affected by the disease were women, but men are also at the risk of getting the disease in some rare cases.

“This year alone, I managed six men in this center. Some of them have passed on but some are still alive,“ he said

Another consultant, explained that the awareness was aimed at reducing risks of breast and cervical cancers in women, which if not detected early, may lead to costly treatment or even mortality.

On his part, the State Coordinator of the NEDC, Mohammed Umar, represented by Abdulrahman Ali Abdu, reassured the commitment of the organization in empowerment and offering of humanitarian services in the sub region.

He noted that the NEDC will continue to partner with doctors and other health officials to sensitise people on their general health and wellbeing.

Highlights of the event include a marathon road walk from University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital to the University of Maiduguri Main Campus. End