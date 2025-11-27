Mutfwang mourns passing of Dahiru Bauchi

Dahiru

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos — Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, describing his passing as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the global Muslim community.

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, the Governor said Sheikh Bauchi was widely revered as one of Africa’s foremost Darika leaders, having lived a life marked by devotion to Islamic scholarship, moral uprightness, and spiritual guidance.

Governor Mutfwang noted that from his early Qur’anic education under his father, Alhaji Usman, the late scholar distinguished himself through exceptional discipline, spiritual depth, and unwavering dedication to propagating Islamic values.

He praised Sheikh Bauchi’s legacy of service, sacrifice, compassion, and tolerance—virtues he described as vital to fostering a harmonious and progressive society. He added that the cleric’s mentorship had shaped generations of students who continue to promote knowledge and inspire communities nationwide.

On behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, the Governor extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, the Tijjaniyya community, and the government and people of Bauchi State. He prayed for divine comfort and strength for all who mourn the revered spiritual leader.