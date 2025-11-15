Mutfwang distances self from expulsion of Wike, Fayose, others from PDP

Gov. Mutfwang

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has formally distanced himself from the motion seeking the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; former National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu; and other senior members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

In a statement issued on Saturday night by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, Governor Mutfwang clarified that the subject was neither discussed at the PDP Governors’ Forum nor at the National Executive Committee, NEC, before it was presented, and stressed that the proposal does not reflect his position.

Describing the move as ill-timed, the Governor noted that expelling prominent members at this delicate moment would be counterproductive to efforts aimed at stabilising the party and warned that such actions could further widen internal rifts and jeopardise the PDP’s ongoing process of rebuilding.

Mutfwang emphasised that unity, dialogue, and strategic engagement remain the most effective tools for addressing the internal challenges confronting the PDP.

According to him, the Party must prioritise reconciliation over confrontation, adding that internal disagreements are best resolved through constructive conversation and collaboration.

Governor Mutfwang restated his commitment to supporting initiatives that promote peace, inclusiveness, and reform within the PDP.