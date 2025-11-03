Musician Akiin Shuga dies in Canada

Musician Akinloye Tofowomo, widely known as Akiin Shuga, the charismatic founder and leader of the acclaimed Shuga Band, has died.

The celebrated performer passed away on October 30, 2025, in New Brunswick, Canada, at the age of 50.

In a statement released on Monday, his family paid an emotional tribute to the late musician, describing him as a “revered music icon, grandmaster, and custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance.”

“Akinloye Tofowomo was more than a musician; he was a custodian of rhythm, culture, and the spirit of performance,” the statement said.

“Across more than three decades of excellence — on stage and in mentorship — he redefined what it meant to lead a band with grace, mastery, and purpose. To countless admirers at home and abroad, he was both an inspiration and an institution: a true king in his art.

“As the family comes to terms with this immeasurable loss, we humbly request privacy and quiet reflection at this deeply difficult time. We wish for the space to find closure and to honour his life in the intimacy of loved ones and cherished memories.

“Further details, including dates and arrangements for memorial observances, will be communicated in due course.

“We extend heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out with prayers, tributes, and kind words. Akinloye Tofowomo’s legacy, through the Shuga Band and Shuga Entertainment, will continue to live on.”

Born on January 6, 1975, in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State, Akiin Shuga’s journey was one of resilience and determination. Stricken by polio at the age of five, he overcame physical challenges to emerge as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished live performers and entertainment entrepreneurs.

His passion for music led him to establish the Shuga Band in 1998, which began performing at Pintos in Ikeja, Lagos. The group quickly evolved into a 14-member ensemble renowned for its electrifying stage presence at weddings, corporate events, and high-profile state occasions.

Through Shuga Entertainment, Akiin Shuga built a brand synonymous with class, discipline, and artistic excellence, setting new benchmarks for live performance in Nigeria. Beyond his personal success, he was also the founding president of the Association of Music Band Owners of Nigeria (AMBON), where he championed professionalism, fair treatment, and better welfare for musicians across the country.