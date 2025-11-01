Muma Gee Foundation unveils youth empowerment centre

Youth

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular singer and actress High Chief Muma Gift Eke, also known as Muma Gee is making the headline again, as her Foundation recently dedicated its Youth Empowerment’s Centre for Youth Development and Rehabilitation’s Youth Reform 360 in Rivers State to God, at the Prestige Gospel Centre, Mgbuoba Port Harcourt.

According to Muma Gee, the centre will be unveiled on November 1, 2025, with plans to empower approximately 23,000 youths annually across the 23 Local Government Areas in Rivers State.

The youth reform initiative targets 250 persons per local government quarterly, focusing on registration, rehabilitation, re-orientation, reform, and re-integration of vulnerable individuals aged 10-50 years old, including both indigenes and non-indigenes residing in Rivers State.

The foundation plans to launch a sensitization and empowerment programme in Ahoada East LGA on December 1, 2025, followed by an investiture dinner for patrons on December 25, 2025, in Port Harcourt. This initiative is a follow up to her previous project, the African Talent Pool, which she launched under the Muma Gee Foundation in 2023, and aimed at empowering youths through talent discovery and development in areas like arts and craftsmanship.