Monye’s Resignation: Obidient Movement at a crossroads, says founding member

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Obidient Movement is once again grappling with internal tensions as one of its founding figures, Marcel Ngogbehei, says the collective has drifted from its original grassroots foundation.

Ngogbehei, Founding Chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), made the remarks in a statement he issued while reacting to the resignation of prominent mobiliser, Morris Monye, who quit the movement citing “harassment, lack of support, and abandonment.”

According to Ngogbehei, Monye’s exit underscores long-standing issues such as weak leadership structures, poor support for volunteers, and decisions taken without consultation with the groups that built the movement ahead of the 2023 elections.

“In May 2022, over a dozen independent support groups came together under the Coalition for Peter Obi,” he recalled.

He noted that early mobilisation efforts—including the One Million Man March and the first Obidient Leadership Summit—were entirely funded by volunteers who believed in creating a viable political alternative.

“Peter Obi did not donate a kobo to that historic effort,” he said.

Ngogbehei added that major events such as the Global Obidient March of February 2023 also had no central funding, forcing many volunteers to incur debts after contributing personal resources.

He criticised appointments made by Peter Obi in 2024, alleging that foundational groups were not consulted and that some of the selected coordinators—including Dr. Yunusa Tanko—did not reflect the movement’s original structure.

“The Obidient Movement remains underfunded, leaderless in function, and driven by the same unpaid volunteers who carried it on their backs from the beginning,” he stated.

Ngogbehei also raised concerns about the handling of donations, alleging that some funds were privately managed by Obi’s associates without transparency.

Despite his concerns, he insisted that the movement can still recover if it returns to its grassroots-driven model.

“Movements that survive are people-owned, people-funded, and people-led. You can’t kill what you didn’t create,” he said, declaring that although the movement is wounded, it remains salvageable.