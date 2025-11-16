Mikano partners Tharwa Polo Team in powerful celebration of leadership, performance

From left: Co Patron – Baba Dantata, Team Patron-Naomi Durosaro “Iron Lady” and Abdallah Dantata, player, Tharwa Polo Team, at Mikano Motors showroom.

By Theodore Opara

Mikano Motors, the exclusive distributor of Changan vehicles in Nigeria, has announced a landmark partnership with Tharwa Polo Team, Nigeria’s premier female-led polo team. This collaboration underscores Mikano’s steadfast commitment to women’s empowerment, leadership, and performance excellence, core values that both brands embody on and off the field.



Joelle Haykal, Group Executive Director of Mikano International, remarked, “Tharwa represents vision and resilience, qualities that resonate deeply with us at Mikano. This partnership is a perfect celebration of that shared spirit.”



Naomi Durosaro, Patron and Team Lead of Tharwa Polo, added, “Tharwa’s journey goes beyond polo. We are committed to fostering excellence, leadership, and inspiration off the field as well. The Tharwa-Mikano partnership reflects these shared values of equality and strength.” She also revealed that, in honour of the partnership, the team has purchased a new horse named ‘Mikano,’ confident that she will deliver outstanding performance on the field.



The campaign, themed “Beyond Horsepower,” draws a compelling parallel between the mechanical horsepower driving the exceptional Changan vehicles, and the athletic horsepower powering Tharwa’s success. The initiative will also feature a monthly podcast series exploring leadership, gender equality, and innovation in modern Nigeria.



Through this partnership, Mikano Motors reaffirms its belief that true horsepower is more than speed — it’s about strength, purpose, and leadership in action.