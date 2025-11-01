MHT unveils ‘Awaken Guide’ to address youth mental health crisis

By Chioma Obinna

As depression and anxiety rise among Nigerian youths, a youth-led organisation, Mental Health Transformation, MHT, has launched a groundbreaking resource titled “Awaken: A Youth Guide to Mental Health Literacy,” aimed at addressing Nigeria’s growing youth mental health crisis through education and awareness.

The guide, unveiled on this year’s World Mental Health Day,, positioned mental health literacy as a “high-yield investment” for national development, and seeks to make mental health education as essential as reading, writing, and arithmetic.

Founder of MHT, Ms Deborah Omage, said the new guide represents a turning point in how Nigeria approaches youth mental health, moving from crisis management to early education and prevention.

“Mental health challenges often begin early, yet most young people go undiagnosed and unsupported due to stigma and lack of access,” Omage said.

“The launch of Awaken was our commitment to changing that – backed by hard evidence that investing in mental health education is one of the most profitable investments a nation can make for its future.”

The Awaken guide is an evidence-based, culturally relevant resource covering the foundations of mental well-being, identifying common disorders, building resilience, and understanding treatment options. It is complemented by the Awaken Teachers’ Handbook, designed to help educators support students’ emotional health in schools.

According to UNICEF, one in six young Nigerians aged 15 to 24 often feel depressed, anxious, or lack interest in daily activities. Over 85 percent of Nigerian youths report feeling more pressure to succeed than their parents – the highest figure globally among countries surveyed.

The organisation’s latest State of the World’s Children Report also revealed that investments in child and youth mental health deliver extraordinary returns. For lower-middle-income countries like Nigeria, every one dollar invested in school-based mental health interventions yields a return of about US$88.7.

Omage described Awaken as a strategic response to this growing need. “Mental health literacy is not just education; it is prevention, empowerment, and a critical, high-yield investment in our nation’s future,” she said.

The group, which has already reached more than 8,000 young people through various initiatives, said its next goal is to ensure that Awaken reaches every classroom and youth community across the country.

“We are inviting schools, NGOs, and private sector organisations to join us in scaling this impact,” Omage added. “Every young person deserves to understand their mind and know where to turn for help.”

In a press statement supporting youth-led efforts like MHT’s, the World Health Organisation, WHO, noted that promoting mental health literacy “builds resilience, reduces stigma, and strengthens the capacity of young people to seek help early.” The agency has also called for integrating mental health education into school curricula as a national priority.

MHT said it is actively seeking partnerships with corporate organisations, educational boards, and development agencies to expand access to the guide. Individuals and institutions interested in obtaining copies of Awaken or its companion Teachers’ Handbook can reach the organisation via [email protected].

Founded by young Nigerians with lived experience of mental health challenges, MHT works to transform how mental health is understood and supported among young people through advocacy, education, and evidence-based programming.